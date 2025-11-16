Mercedes Mone And Red Velvet Set For ROH Women’s TV Title Unification In Boston

A major showdown is set for the final AEW Dynamite before Full Gear, with a title unification match now confirmed for the broadcast. During the closing moments of AEW Collision, it was revealed that Red Velvet is finally returning to challenge interim champion Mercedes Mone in a bout that will determine the undisputed ROH Women’s Television Champion.

Velvet has been absent since June due to an injury that led AEW to introduce an interim champion in her place. Mina Shirakawa originally secured the title at Supercard of Honor before later falling to Mone in a winner takes all match at AEW WrestleDream, setting the stage for Mone’s current run.

The upcoming Dynamite will also feature two women’s tag team tournament quarter final matches. Toni Storm will reunite with Mina Shirakawa to meet the pairing of Riho and Alex Windsor. Meanwhile, Megan Bayne teams with Marina Shafir to battle TayJay. Tensions between Shafir and Tay Melo escalated at the weekend after Shafir attacked Melo, leading to a fiery response from Melo during a post show promo.

Additional action includes a standout singles match between Hangman Adam Page and Katsuyori Shibata. Kenny Omega is also confirmed to appear, adding further intrigue to the final Dynamite before Full Gear.

Current AEW Dynamite lineup for Wednesday November 19 in Boston MA

- Hangman Adam Page vs Katsuyori Shibata



- ROH Women’s Television title unification match Mercedes Mone vs Red Velvet



- AEW Women’s Tag Team title tournament quarter final Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa vs Riho and Alex Windsor



- AEW Women’s Tag Team title tournament quarter final TayJay vs Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir