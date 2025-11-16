Triple H Visits International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame In Albany

Triple H recently visited the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in Albany, New York. The museum is located on the mezzanine level of the MVP Arena, which is hosting Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown. The Hall became a non profit organization in late 2019 and officially opened to the public in 2022.

During his visit, Triple H was joined by Rich Hering, a retired longtime WWE employee who received the Warrior Award in 2021. The Hall shared a message about their experience hosting the pair, writing:

“It was an honor to have Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and WWE Hall of Famer Rich Herring visit the Hall of Fame yesterday. Triple H loves to talk ‘pro wrestling history’ and he appreciates our passion for preserving the artifacts. Rich has been an intricate figure in pro wrestling for over 50 years. I look forward to when our paths cross again.”

Triple H spent time touring the museum’s exhibits, which include significant artifacts from wrestling history such as “Bruno’s Belt,” the WWWF title worn by Bruno Sammartino from 1965 to 1971. The Hall of Fame also held its annual ceremony in October, welcoming the 2025 class that featured Trish Stratus, Rocky Johnson, Johnny Rodz, Tony Atlas and Tito Santana.

Images from Triple H’s visit can be seen in the social media posts below.