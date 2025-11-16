AEW Boss Tony Khan Invites Fan Booted From TNA Event

A devoted fan of TNA Wrestling claims to have been unfairly removed from one of the promotion’s tapings amid filming accusations. The incident drew a response from Tony Khan, president of AEW.
On X, user Jacob Cohen posted that he was asked to leave the Turning Point taping, despite showing management he was not filming the show. He further stated that he was told he would not be receiving a refund for his ticket.
Although Cohen affirmed he did not share footage of the event, he did post spoilers and photographs from the taping on his social account. Several fans voiced support in the comments. One even offered to help him return to the event, but Cohen declined, citing concerns it would amount to trespassing. TNA has not publicly addressed the situation.
Tony Khan weighed in on X with a message to Cohen: “You’re always welcome at AEW and ROH!”
Added bonus, I was told I will not be receiving a refund, Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) November 16, 2025
Feel free to DM me, but I do not feel like getting trespassed or arrested for entering a building where I am not wanted, Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) November 16, 2025
@MrJacobCohen You’re always welcome at AEW and ROH!#AEWCollision, Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 16, 2025
New York City, New York
Nov. 17th 2025
New York City, New York
Nov. 18th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 19th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 19th 2025
USA
Nov. 20th 2025
Denver, Colorado
Nov. 21st 2025
Newark, New Jersey
Nov. 22nd 2025
Newark, New Jersey
Nov. 22nd 2025