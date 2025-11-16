×
AEW Boss Tony Khan Invites Fan Booted From TNA Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 16, 2025
AEW Boss Tony Khan Invites Fan Booted From TNA Event

A devoted fan of TNA Wrestling claims to have been unfairly removed from one of the promotion’s tapings amid filming accusations. The incident drew a response from Tony Khan, president of AEW.

On X, user Jacob Cohen posted that he was asked to leave the Turning Point taping, despite showing management he was not filming the show. He further stated that he was told he would not be receiving a refund for his ticket.

Although Cohen affirmed he did not share footage of the event, he did post spoilers and photographs from the taping on his social account. Several fans voiced support in the comments. One even offered to help him return to the event, but Cohen declined, citing concerns it would amount to trespassing. TNA has not publicly addressed the situation.

Tony Khan weighed in on X with a message to Cohen: “You’re always welcome at AEW and ROH!”

