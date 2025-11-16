TNA iMPACT! Spoilers From November 15 Mike Santana Confronts His Future

The TNA Impact tapings at Full Sail University opened with the crowd settling in as Mike Santana made his way to the ring, choosing to sit and speak directly to those in attendance. He reflected on how quickly things had changed for him, explaining that winning the TNA World Championship had been the moment he had chased for years and was made even more meaningful because he could share it with his daughter. He explained that he had also marked 1,000 days of sobriety just one day before losing the title, and he described the sense of shock he felt when the championship was taken from him after being attacked by NXT talent.

Santana stressed that he would not let the setback derail him. He shared that he had gone straight to a meeting to stay focused and grounded, and he promised the fans he would fight back. He warned Frankie Kazarian that he was determined to take the TNA World Championship back. Santana also vowed to confront every member of the NXT group that blindsided him, saying he would make them “regret setting foot in TNA”.

The evening then moved into a series of matches taped for upcoming Impact broadcasts. Dani Luna earned a future Knockouts Title match after winning a Four Way bout against Myla Grace, Rosemary, and Indi Hartwell, taking advantage of a chain Rosemary had tried to introduce. Mance Warner scored a victory over Matt Cardona after a well timed distraction from Steph De Lander, which allowed Warner to use a purse to steal the win.

John Skyler picked up a win over Myron Reed thanks to interference from Jason Hotch. Xia Brookside continued her momentum by winning another Four Way match against Victoria Crawford, Jody Threat, and Killer Kelly while Frankie Kazarian observed from commentary. JDC then defeated Eric Young before sharing a tense moment with Kazarian, hinting at a future showdown.

Brooks Jensen picked up a quick win over a local competitor known only as Home Town Man. The IInspiration came out to speak to the audience but were soon interrupted by Victoria Crawford and Tessa Blanchard, who put forward a challenge for Final Resolution. As the champions accepted, Mila Moore blindsided them, adding more fuel to the growing conflict.

Mike Santana later returned to the ring and secured a decisive victory over Robert Stone. After the bell, he declared “that is one down” and instructed Stone to warn those who had attacked him that “Santana is on Demon Time”.

AJ Francis and Rich Swann appeared for an in ring segment, but their exchange broke down when TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater stepped in. Francis verbally targeted both men before a brawl broke out. Slater avoided being put through a table, but Francis eventually planted him with a chokeslam after Swann refused to strike Slater with the title belt.

Xia Brookside then defeated Dani Luna to officially become the Number One Contender for the Knockouts Championship. Indi Hartwell prevented Luna from using a chain, giving Xia the opening to secure the win with an inside cradle.

Mustafa Ali forced Trey Miguel to submit with a sharpshooter during a match where both The Rascalz and Order 4 were barred from ringside. A large tag team bout followed, with Lexis King, Channing Lorenzo, Tyson Dupont, and Tyriek Igwe defeating Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Cedric Alexander, and Steve Maclin after King provided a cheap shot that allowed Stacks to score the pin. Santino Marella was later seen arguing intensely with Stacks.

Leon Slater teamed with The System to defeat AJ Francis, Rich Swann, Ryan Nemeth, and Jake Something, finishing the match with a 450 swanton splash on Nemeth. This led to The System praising Slater afterward before referencing JDC’s retirement. Suddenly, music from JDC’s earlier career played and Tyler Breeze arrived, prompting a brief, lighthearted reunion to close out the tapings.

For Xplosion, Ryan Nemeth defeated Krampus while still wearing the turkey suit he earned by losing the Turkey Bowl. Sinner and Saint secured a win over Jake Painter and Javi, while Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance defeated Mila Moore and Jada Stone. Tension escalated afterward when Mila refused to tag in, leading to a confrontation that ended with Victoria Crawford and Tessa Blanchard attacking both Mila and Jada. Myla Grace and Harley Hudson made the save to even the odds.