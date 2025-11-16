Goldberg Walks Out Of Scheduled Private Autograph Signing

Reports indicate that WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg walked away from a scheduled private autograph signing on Saturday. The vendor, K and S WrestleFest, stated on social media that they had everything prepared for Goldberg to begin signing once he finished with another private session for a different vendor. However, after completing that engagement, he stood up, declared he was finished for the day, and left without taking part in their scheduled signing. Their message described disappointment and frustration as the situation unfolded unexpectedly.

Goldberg competed in his final WWE match earlier this year when he lost to Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event in July. His retirement speech following that match became a talking point after the moment was cut short. Speaking afterward, he expressed clear dissatisfaction regarding how his exit was handled. “Let us just say I am pissed off at the way I went out,” he said. “Because I put so much into it and I do not feel as though the effort was reciprocated to put a stamp on what I have accomplished. Again, I am not going to say that I am not ecstatic with the opportunity that I got.”

He also drew attention last month when he referred to Asuka as “some girl” while discussing his undefeated streak during an interview, a remark that quickly circulated among fans. While he skipped the private signing on Saturday, Goldberg was still active at the Big Event EXS in New York, where he met with fans and reconnected with Sting and The Great Muta.

Sting reunited with Muta and Goldberg at the Big Event NY Expo today. 🦂👊 pic.twitter.com/X0KmpRZtxq , 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) November 15, 2025

