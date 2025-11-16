Mercedes Mone Claims 13th Championship At HOG Superclash

Mercedes Mone added yet another accolade to her growing legacy this week as her championship momentum extended beyond AEW. While appearing at House of Glory’s Superclash event in Brentwood, New York, she picked up her latest title in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

Facing Nor Phoenix Diana in a featured bout, Mone relied on her trademark intensity before sealing the victory with the Mone Maker. The win secured her first APAC Women’s title and increased her current collection to thirteen active championships, reinforcing her position as one of the busiest and most decorated competitors on the scene.

Mone’s schedule shows no sign of slowing down. She will step into AEW’s Full Gear next weekend with the chance to achieve a historic fourteenth title by challenging Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s Championship. Their previous meeting ended in disappointment for Mone at All In, but she now arrives carrying a wave of momentum.

Before that showdown, she is set for additional championship stakes on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Mone will meet Red Velvet in a unification match that will determine the undisputed ROH Women’s Television Champion.

Her current list of championships spans several promotions worldwide. She presently holds AEW’s TBS title, the interim ROH Women’s Television title, the CMLL Women’s title, the BODYSLAM Women’s title, the Discovery Wrestling Women’s title, the EWA Women’s title, the RevPro Undisputed British and Queen of Southside Women’s titles, the Prime Time Wrestling Women’s title, the BestYa Women’s title, the WPW Women’s title, the AEW Owen Hart women’s tournament title, and now the APAC Women’s title.

