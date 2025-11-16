Matt Cardona’s WWE Return Confirmed As One Off Appearance

Matt Cardona’s surprise return on the November 14 edition of WWE SmackDown added fresh intrigue to the “Last Time Is Now” tournament, even though his night ended with a loss to LA Knight. The moment generated plenty of excitement, but his long term status remains uncertain.

Fightful Select reported that both sides view the appearance as a single booking rather than the start of a full time comeback. While no talent contract has been agreed, a merchandising deal has been put in place, something that became clear when new Zack Ryder items quickly appeared online after Friday’s broadcast.

Cardona kept busy over the weekend by appearing at TNA Wrestling’s television tapings at Full Sail University in Florida. When TNA promoted the show on social media, he engaged directly with fans by replying, “I’ll be there!”

In his backstage comments after the match on WWE’s YouTube channel, Cardona hinted that this might only be a brief return. “This might be a one time shot, I might get the call tomorrow, but it doesn’t matter because I’m Zack Ryder and I’m always ready. And I guess I can say this: Woo woo woo, you know it.”

LA Knight later stepped in and acknowledged the uncertainty around Cardona’s future. “I don’t know if this is a welcome back or if this is a see you later but all I can say is, Yeah!”

Join WNS on DISCORD

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.