×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Matt Cardona Reflects On Emotional WWE Return After SmackDown Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 15, 2025
Matt Cardona Reflects On Emotional WWE Return After SmackDown Match

Matt Cardona’s long journey back to WWE took a major step forward when he was unmasked as LA Knight’s mystery opponent in the Last Time is Now tournament on Friday’s SmackDown. The return brought an emotional response from Cardona, who reflected backstage on what the moment meant to him after years away from the company.

Cardona spoke about the drive that kept him working since his 2020 release, sharing how he pushed himself across multiple promotions in an effort to earn another chance on the stage he once called home. He said:

“Five years. It’s been five years since I put on Zack Ryder boots. Every single morning, the first thing I do before I even open my damn eyes, I say how can I get back here? What do I have to do to get back here? I busted my ass for the past five years, Death Match King, Indie God, The Complete, all for this moment.“

“This might be a one time shot, I might get the call tomorrow, but it doesn’t matter because I’m Zack Ryder and I’m always ready. And I guess I can say this: Woo woo woo, you know it.”

LA Knight stepped in to acknowledge the significance of the night, shaking Cardona’s hand and adding:

“I don’t know if this is a welcome back or if this is a see you later but all I can say is, Yeah!”

Cardona later shared his feelings on X, writing:

“I cannot express in words what last night meant to me, but if I had to try… Don’t Quit… Alwayz Ready… Thank You… WOO! WOO! WOO!”

Chelsea Green celebrated her husband’s moment online as well. Reacting to WWE’s clip, she wrote:

“Hehe I knew before you knew!” and later added, “What a day to be Zack Ryders wife!”

Cardona originally joined WWE in 2005 and went on to capture the Intercontinental title, the United States title, and two Raw Tag Team Championships with Curt Hawkins. Whether this appearance signals a full return or a standalone moment remains to be seen, but Friday’s show clearly meant the world to him.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

TNA iMPACT TV Taping

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 15th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Erie, Pennsylvania

Nov. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Nov. 17th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Nov. 18th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Nov. 20th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Denver, Colorado

Nov. 21st 2025

#smackdown

AEW Full Gear 2025

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#full gear

AEW Collision

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy