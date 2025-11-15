AJ Styles Makes Surprise Appearance At Independent Event

AJ Styles made an unexpected visit to an independent show on Friday night, creating a moment that quickly became the talk of those in attendance. Fans at Southern Honor Wrestling’s seventh anniversary event in Canton, Georgia reported that Styles stepped into the spotlight after the main event steel cage match, which saw Alexander Lev capture the company’s top championship by finishing with a Styles Clash.

Those inside the building described a lively reaction as Styles entered the cage and briefly held the promotion’s championship belt while celebrating Lev’s win. Photos from the scene circulated shortly after, showing Styles standing inside the structure with the title in hand. No video of the moment has surfaced yet.

This appearance follows a busy run for Styles in WWE. He recently faced John Cena at Crown Jewel in Australia, a match that nodded to past rivals and memorable encounters from both men’s careers. Not long after, Styles partnered with Dragon Lee to win the World Tag Team Championships from Finn Balor and JD McDonagh on the October 20 Raw. The two then retained the titles in a rematch on the November 3 episode.

AJ Styles made a surprise appearance at Southern Honor Wrestling in North Georgia. pic.twitter.com/nm5FaT9NHx , Pro Wrestling & MMA News (@PWMMANews) November 15, 2025

