TNT Title Match Added To Updated AEW Collision Lineup

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 15, 2025
Three new bouts have been added to this Saturday’s Collision, creating a fuller card heading into Full Gear weekend.

Tony Khan revealed during a livestream that Kyle Fletcher had asked for more in ring time before his TNT title defense against Mark Briscoe at Full Gear. Wanting to reward that request, Khan selected Scorpio Sky as Fletcher’s challenger, pointing out that Sky has remained undefeated since returning to AEW earlier this year.

Khan then highlighted the efforts of Maya World and Hyan, who stepped into action at short notice last week when TayJay needed opponents. With their willingness to compete on short notice in mind, they will return to Collision for a match against Riho and Alex Windsor. World and Hyan filled in for Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize, who left the building last week after learning they would have only a brief match that they were booked to lose.

Khan closed the announcement segment by revealing an All Star 8 Man Tag Team match featuring Bandido teaming with Juice Robinson and JetSpeed to face FTR, Sammy Guevara, and Rush.

Here is the latest lineup for Collision:

- AEW Collision Saturday November 15
- TNT Championship Kyle Fletcher vs Scorpio Sky
- Riho and Alex Windsor vs Maya World and Hyan
-All Star 8 Man Tag Bandido Juice Robinson JetSpeed vs FTR Sammy Guevara Rush
- Mark Briscoe vs Mark Davis

