Tony Khan And Billy Corgan Resolve National Title Concerns

A new championship reveal has led to an important discussion behind the scenes, and both sides appear to be on the same page after speaking directly.

Tony Khan explained during a Friday night livestream that he reached out to NWA President Billy Corgan following the introduction of the AEW National title. Khan noted that the belt will carry its own identity and history, separate from the NWA National title, and said the two ended up having what he described as a “nice conversation.”

“I ended up having a really nice conversation about it with the President of the NWA, Billy Corgan,” Khan said. “I have a lot of respect for him and a lot of respect for what he’s doing. I really love the traditions of pro wrestling and I had a really nice talk with Billy and we hadn’t talked in a long time so I think it was good for him to hear this. I respect him and I respect the NWA, and we’re trying to do something different here.”

The unveiling of the new title sparked pushback from parts of the NWA roster, including current NWA National Champion Mike Mondo, but the discussion between Khan and Corgan seems to have smoothed things over.

AEW plans to crown the first champion at Full Gear on November 22 in a Casino Gauntlet match. Khan added that qualifying bouts will be held soon to decide who gets the first and second entry positions.