×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Tony Khan And Billy Corgan Resolve National Title Concerns

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 15, 2025
Tony Khan And Billy Corgan Resolve National Title Concerns

A new championship reveal has led to an important discussion behind the scenes, and both sides appear to be on the same page after speaking directly.

Tony Khan explained during a Friday night livestream that he reached out to NWA President Billy Corgan following the introduction of the AEW National title. Khan noted that the belt will carry its own identity and history, separate from the NWA National title, and said the two ended up having what he described as a “nice conversation.”

“I ended up having a really nice conversation about it with the President of the NWA, Billy Corgan,” Khan said. “I have a lot of respect for him and a lot of respect for what he’s doing. I really love the traditions of pro wrestling and I had a really nice talk with Billy and we hadn’t talked in a long time so I think it was good for him to hear this. I respect him and I respect the NWA, and we’re trying to do something different here.”

The unveiling of the new title sparked pushback from parts of the NWA roster, including current NWA National Champion Mike Mondo, but the discussion between Khan and Corgan seems to have smoothed things over.

AEW plans to crown the first champion at Full Gear on November 22 in a Casino Gauntlet match. Khan added that qualifying bouts will be held soon to decide who gets the first and second entry positions.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

TNA iMPACT TV Taping

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 15th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Erie, Pennsylvania

Nov. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Nov. 17th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Nov. 18th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Nov. 20th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Denver, Colorado

Nov. 21st 2025

#smackdown

AEW Full Gear 2025

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#full gear

AEW Collision

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy