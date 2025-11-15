×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Elimination Match Confirmed For WWE SmackDown Ahead Of Survivor Series

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 15, 2025
Elimination Match Confirmed For WWE SmackDown Ahead Of Survivor Series

out the build to Survivor Series WarGames. The announcement followed a moment on this week’s show where Sami Zayn confronted Solo Sikoa and the MFTs. Sikoa claimed he would not attack Zayn until he had medical clearance, which led Zayn to reveal that he had already been cleared and was ready to fight.

Zayn then introduced the backup he brought to counter the MFTs, with Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Fenix, and Motor City Machine Guns stepping in to help drive Sikoa’s group out of the ring. After the brawl settled, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis confirmed that both sides would meet in a full elimination match on the November 28 show.

Below are the announced cards for the next two weeks of SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown, Friday, November 21

The Last Time is Now tournament first round Penta vs Finn Balor
The Last Time is Now tournament first round Bronson Reed vs Carmelo Hayes
DIY Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano vs Fraxiom Nathan Frazer and Axiom

WWE SmackDown, Friday, November 28

Elimination match Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Fenix, Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley vs Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, JC Mateo

Join WNS on DISCORD

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

TNA iMPACT TV Taping

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 15th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Erie, Pennsylvania

Nov. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Nov. 17th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Nov. 18th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Nov. 20th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Denver, Colorado

Nov. 21st 2025

#smackdown

AEW Full Gear 2025

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#full gear

AEW Collision

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy