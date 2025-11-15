Elimination Match Confirmed For WWE SmackDown Ahead Of Survivor Series

out the build to Survivor Series WarGames. The announcement followed a moment on this week’s show where Sami Zayn confronted Solo Sikoa and the MFTs. Sikoa claimed he would not attack Zayn until he had medical clearance, which led Zayn to reveal that he had already been cleared and was ready to fight.

Zayn then introduced the backup he brought to counter the MFTs, with Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Fenix, and Motor City Machine Guns stepping in to help drive Sikoa’s group out of the ring. After the brawl settled, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis confirmed that both sides would meet in a full elimination match on the November 28 show.

Below are the announced cards for the next two weeks of SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown, Friday, November 21



The Last Time is Now tournament first round Penta vs Finn Balor

The Last Time is Now tournament first round Bronson Reed vs Carmelo Hayes

DIY Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano vs Fraxiom Nathan Frazer and Axiom

WWE SmackDown, Friday, November 28



Elimination match Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Fenix, Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley vs Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, JC Mateo

