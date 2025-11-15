New Matches Set For Upcoming WWE SmackDown Episodes

WWE has released the full lineup for the Friday November 21 edition of SmackDown, setting the stage for a busy night as ongoing stories push forward and The Last Time is Now tournament approaches its next milestone.

A tag team meeting has been confirmed after tensions escalated backstage. DIY and Fraxiom interacted in separate segments on the latest episode, with matters turning physical when Tommaso Ciampa attacked Axiom. Their rivalry now heads to the ring as DIY meet Fraxiom in tag action next week.

The Last Time is Now tournament will also reach the end of its opening round on the November 21 show. Bronson Reed will meet Carmelo Hayes, while Penta takes on Finn Balor in the final two first round contests that will complete the quarterfinal bracket.

Another announcement was made for the following week. The November 28 SmackDown, serving as the final stop before Survivor Series WarGames, will host a traditional five on five Survivor Series elimination match. Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Fenix, and Motor City Machine Guns will join forces against the group known as The MFTs, represented by Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo.

The announced SmackDown cards for the next two episodes:



WWE SmackDown, Friday November 21



- The Last Time is Now tournament first round: Penta vs Finn Balor

- The Last Time is Now tournament first round: Bronson Reed vs Carmelo Hayes

- DIY vs Fraxiom

