Drew McIntyre Joins The Vision As Survivor Series WarGames Lineups Shift

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 15, 2025
SmackDown delivered major developments for both Survivor Series WarGames matches, setting the stage for what is shaping up to be an unpredictable night in San Diego.

The closing moments of the show saw Drew McIntyre step forward and commit to The Vision after blindsiding Cody Rhodes. McIntyre confirmed his involvement by signing on with the Paul Heyman led group, giving the heel side a major boost.

Earlier in the night, Jimmy Uso was revealed as the newest addition to the babyface squad. That lineup currently features WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Jey Uso, and now Jimmy Uso. Each team still lists one vacant position unless WWE opts for a four on four format rather than the traditional five on five that has defined every men’s main roster WarGames match to date.

The women’s WarGames field also shifted. Charlotte Flair opened SmackDown by removing herself from the babyface lineup, explaining that she could not move past her ongoing issues with Rhea Ripley to stand beside her inside the cage. Ripley, Alexa Bliss, and IYO SKY now stand as the remaining babyface trio. Their opponents are Lash Legend, Nia Jax, Asuka, and Kairi Sane, who appear fully united headed into the event.

Survivor Series will be held at Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday, November 29.

⚡ Events

TNA iMPACT TV Taping

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 15th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Erie, Pennsylvania

Nov. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Nov. 17th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Nov. 18th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Nov. 20th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Denver, Colorado

Nov. 21st 2025

#smackdown

AEW Full Gear 2025

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#full gear

AEW Collision

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#collision

