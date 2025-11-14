WWE NXT Viewership Climbs For November 11 Episode

WWE NXT delivered an uptick in viewership for the November 11 episode, marking a steady gain as the brand moves toward NXT Gold Rush.

Wrestlenomics reported that the show brought in an average of 554000 viewers on Tuesday. The rating in the 18 to 49 demographic landed at 0.07. This number is slightly lower than last week’s 0.08 demo rating, but the overall viewership rose from the previous average of 528000.

The episode opened with The Culling addressing the crowd before being confronted by Fatal Influence. Jacy Jayne managed to talk her way into securing an NXT Women’s Championship rematch for next week, adding more fuel to an already active title picture.

Thea Hail scored a win over Alba Fyre in a singles match that helped build momentum for the AAA Mixed Tag Team match scheduled for NXT Gold Rush. Later in the night, Jasper Troy claimed the Men’s WWE Speed Championship after defeating El Grande Americano.

The main event featured a hard hitting Last Man Standing match as Ricky Saints battled Trick Williams. Saints ultimately kept hold of the NXT Championship after outlasting Williams in a physical closing contest.

TV RATINGS AND MORE: WWE NXT on CW, Tue Nov 11 #WWENXT https://t.co/A4oghPfL0Q , Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) November 14, 2025

