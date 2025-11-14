AJ Styles Comments On Possibility Of Facing Mike Santana

AJ Styles has offered thoughtful insight into the growing buzz around a potential showdown with TNA’s Mike Santana. Speaking with the No Contest Wrestling podcast, Styles explained that he understands exactly why Santana wants the match, but he also laid out why it is unlikely to happen any time soon.

Styles compared Santana’s enthusiasm to how he once felt about sharing the ring with veterans he admired. He admitted that he hoped the match could become a reality, but quickly recognized the limitations that come with being on the main roster.

“Honestly, the way he’s talking, he sounds like me with some of the legends that I’ve gotten to wrestle. You know, I just want to be able to learn from them and be in the ring with them and just say that I had the opportunity to wrestle them. Like, I get it, man. I really do. I was hoping that this would happen. I really was. But then I realized it probably never could, as far as WWE letting me do that. And I’ll tell you why, because as soon as I open those gates for the main roster talent, now everybody’s going to want to do it.

So, I don’t know. I don’t know if it’s going to happen, if I’m being honest, but I would like to. Don’t get me wrong. What a moment it was when I was able to go back, but yeah, I just don’t see that match happening as of right now. It’s NXT that has the partnership, not the main roster talent. Listen, I wish I could do it. I think I should be the only guy to do it, but that’s being very selfish. So, we’ll see what happens in the future. I don’t know necessarily, but we’ll find out together.”

For now, the dream match remains only a possibility, but Styles has made it clear he respects the sentiment and shares the excitement Santana expressed.

