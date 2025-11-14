Updated WWE SmackDown Lineup As Big Sami Zayn Segment Added

Sami Zayn’s unresolved battle with Solo Sikoa and the Family Tree is set to push forward on WWE SmackDown tonight, adding another chapter to a rivalry that has intensified week after week.

Zayn returned to the spotlight last Friday when he rushed to protect Rey Fenix from a post match assault by Solo Sikoa and Talla Tonga, even though he had not been medically cleared in storyline. That moment came after Zayn was ambushed several weeks ago by the group on the same night he lost the United States title to Ilja Dragunov. The attack left Zayn, Dragunov, and Fenix all laid out together.

WWE has confirmed that Zayn will speak directly to Sikoa on tonight’s broadcast. The company previewed the segment by recalling Zayn’s determination to confront the Family Tree despite his status last week, teasing that more trouble could be ahead.

Sikoa has openly pushed the idea of restoring championship glory within the Family Tree ever since Zayn ended his United States title reign in August. Zayn’s own run with the belt became a standout portion of his year, highlighted by weekly open challenge defenses before Dragunov ultimately brought the reign to a close.

The Family Tree have also turned their attention toward The Wyatt Sicks, who currently hold the WWE Tag Team titles, giving Sikoa’s faction another target as their pursuit of gold continues.

Tonight’s SmackDown takes place at MVP Arena in Albany, New York. The card includes the following:

WWE SmackDown Friday November 14



- The Last Time is Now tournament first round Jey Uso vs The Miz

- The Last Time is Now tournament first round LA Knight vs a mystery opponent

- Non title match WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill vs B Fab

- Sami Zayn delivers a message to Solo Sikoa

Join WNS on DISCORD

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.