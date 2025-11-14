×
Rey Mysterio Set For AAA Return As Special Guest In Puebla

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 14, 2025
Rey Mysterio Set For AAA Return As Special Guest In Puebla

Rey Mysterio is heading back to AAA, with the legendary luchador set to appear at the promotion’s upcoming television taping in Puebla, Mexico on Friday, November 28. AAA confirmed that he will be featured as a special guest for the event, though the promotion has not revealed what role he will play on the show. His appearance arrives at a time when his son, Dominik Mysterio, currently holds the AAA Mega Championship.

This continues Rey’s growing involvement with AAA after WWE acquired the promotion. He has made several appearances throughout the year and has openly expressed interest in stepping into an AAA ring again when the right moment comes. He is also confirmed for AAA Guerra de Titanes 2025 on December 20, keeping his link to the promotion active as the year winds down.

Earlier in 2025, Rey was sidelined after suffering a torn groin in April, causing him to miss WrestleMania 41. He remained out of action for months before returning on the November 3 episode of Raw, where he confronted Dominik in a tense moment that reignited their rivalry.

The November 28 taping in Puebla will also feature WWE’s Creed Brothers in a title match. Julius and Brutus Creed are set to challenge Psycho Clown and Pagano for the AAA Tag Team titles, adding another crossover moment to a packed night for the promotion.

