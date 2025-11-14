×
Eric Bischoff Praises Mark Shapiro’s Forward Strategy For WWE Growth

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 14, 2025
TKO President Mark Shapiro has sparked fresh discussion across the wrestling world after suggesting that WWE should “move past” the signature Premium Live Events introduced under Vince McMahon. His remarks came while praising the rising success of the new Wrestlepalooza event. Eric Bischoff broke down the statement on the latest episode of 83 Weeks, describing the approach as a clear sign of forward momentum for the company.

Bischoff noted that Shapiro’s comments should not be taken lightly, stressing that his background in shaping media and entertainment gives his words real weight. Bischoff said that someone with Shapiro’s experience has a deep understanding of where the broader entertainment landscape is heading and how to position WWE within it.

Reflecting on Shapiro’s stance, Bischoff pointed to how much the industry has changed since the era of appointment television. Fans no longer engage with programming the same way they once did, and WWE’s strategy, in his view, mirrors that shift. He sees Shapiro’s message as an indication that WWE plans to evolve beyond legacy branding and explore concepts that resonate more widely.

Bischoff explained that the direction appears aimed at expanding the audience and refreshing WWE’s presentation without altering the core elements that fans already enjoy. “My point in all this is there are certain people in the industry at a very, very high level that have a great 2020, you know, view into. Coming next,” Bischoff said. He added that introducing culturally relevant events outside the usual framework gives the company room to grow, attract new viewers, and shape its future in a smart, calculated way.

