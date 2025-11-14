×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Confirms Two New Athletes Have Joined NXT

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 14, 2025
WWE Confirms Two New Athletes Have Joined NXT

WWE has expanded its developmental roster with the addition of two standout athletes, bringing fresh talent to the NXT system as the brand gears up for its next major event.

Jessica Bogdanov, a champion gymnast with an extensive competitive history, impressed evaluators during the company’s SummerSlam 2025 tryouts in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Her resume includes a silver medal in 5 balls and bronze medals in 3 ribbons and 2 hoops at the 2011 Pan American Games. She later competed at the 2012 USA Gymnastics Rhythmic Championships and earned the title of Freestyle Calisthenics World Champion in 2015. Her background in elite athletics provides a strong foundation as she transitions into the world of professional wrestling.

Cyrus Habibi-Likio has also secured a contract following his tryout earlier this year. Coming from a football background, he has openly documented his pursuit of a WWE opportunity, sharing his training and progress through video blogs. His trip to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas in April 2025 played a notable role in his journey, as the content he created during that weekend drew the attention of a WWE recruiter and opened the door to his official signing.

Both recruits are set to begin training at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, where they will prepare for their roles within NXT as the brand builds toward NXT Deadline in San Antonio on December 6, 2025.

Join WNS on DISCORD

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Nov. 14th 2025

#smackdown

TNA Turning Point 2025

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 14th 2025

#turning point

TNA iMPACT TV Taping

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 15th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Erie, Pennsylvania

Nov. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Nov. 17th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Nov. 18th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Nov. 20th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Denver, Colorado

Nov. 21st 2025

#smackdown

AEW Full Gear 2025

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#full gear

AEW Collision

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy