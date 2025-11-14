WWE Confirms Two New Athletes Have Joined NXT

WWE has expanded its developmental roster with the addition of two standout athletes, bringing fresh talent to the NXT system as the brand gears up for its next major event.

Jessica Bogdanov, a champion gymnast with an extensive competitive history, impressed evaluators during the company’s SummerSlam 2025 tryouts in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Her resume includes a silver medal in 5 balls and bronze medals in 3 ribbons and 2 hoops at the 2011 Pan American Games. She later competed at the 2012 USA Gymnastics Rhythmic Championships and earned the title of Freestyle Calisthenics World Champion in 2015. Her background in elite athletics provides a strong foundation as she transitions into the world of professional wrestling.

Cyrus Habibi-Likio has also secured a contract following his tryout earlier this year. Coming from a football background, he has openly documented his pursuit of a WWE opportunity, sharing his training and progress through video blogs. His trip to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas in April 2025 played a notable role in his journey, as the content he created during that weekend drew the attention of a WWE recruiter and opened the door to his official signing.

Both recruits are set to begin training at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, where they will prepare for their roles within NXT as the brand builds toward NXT Deadline in San Antonio on December 6, 2025.

