Paul Heyman Reveals Vince McMahon Set Him Against Stephanie McMahon

Photo Credit: WWE

Paul Heyman recalled how Vince McMahon positioned him as a disruptor against Stephanie McMahon during his early days in the WWE creative team. On the show What’s Your Story? with Steph McMahon, he described being instructed by Vince to challenge Stephanie’s leadership. Vince told Heyman to be a contrarian and stressed to Stephanie that she needed to manage him effectively to earn respect as an executive.

“When I came aboard, I was told (speaks in Vince McMahon’s voice), ‘My daughter runs the writing team, take her out of her game. I want you to be the disruptor in the room...’” He further mentioned, “I’m walking in to be the bull in the china shop...”

Stephanie agreed with Heyman’s account, recalling her break with him over the situation: “One day, in one of those couch sessions at 120 Hamilton... You blasted me...” Heyman responded, “Your father!”