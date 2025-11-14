×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Paul Heyman Reveals Vince McMahon Set Him Against Stephanie McMahon

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 14, 2025
Paul Heyman Reveals Vince McMahon Set Him Against Stephanie McMahon

Photo Credit: WWE

Paul Heyman recalled how Vince McMahon positioned him as a disruptor against Stephanie McMahon during his early days in the WWE creative team. On the show What’s Your Story? with Steph McMahon, he described being instructed by Vince to challenge Stephanie’s leadership. Vince told Heyman to be a contrarian and stressed to Stephanie that she needed to manage him effectively to earn respect as an executive.

“When I came aboard, I was told (speaks in Vince McMahon’s voice), ‘My daughter runs the writing team, take her out of her game. I want you to be the disruptor in the room...’” He further mentioned, “I’m walking in to be the bull in the china shop...”

Stephanie agreed with Heyman’s account, recalling her break with him over the situation: “One day, in one of those couch sessions at 120 Hamilton... You blasted me...” Heyman responded, “Your father!”

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Nov. 14th 2025

#smackdown

TNA Turning Point 2025

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 14th 2025

#turning point

TNA iMPACT TV Taping

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 15th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Erie, Pennsylvania

Nov. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Nov. 17th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Nov. 18th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Nov. 20th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Denver, Colorado

Nov. 21st 2025

#smackdown

AEW Full Gear 2025

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#full gear

AEW Collision

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy