Joe Hendry Joins WWE on Full-Time Contract

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 14, 2025
Former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry has reportedly signed a full-time contract with WWE, according to Fightful Select. The report states that Hendry had several months left on his TNA contract but utilized representation to make the move to WWE.

Hendry has not competed for TNA since late September; however, he has participated in three NXT house shows. He missed last month's TNA Bound for Glory event and will not be featured in this weekend's matches, including Friday's Turning Point special.

At 37 years old, Hendry has made several appearances in WWE NXT over the past year and debuted on the main roster during this year's Royal Rumble. He also faced Randy Orton at WrestleMania when Kevin Owens withdrew due to injury. Hendry began his tenure in NXT in June 2024.

This year, he held the TNA World Championship for 126 days and previously enjoyed a lengthy stint as the Digital Media Champion from 2022 to 2023. His second run in TNA commenced at October 2022's Bound for Glory.

