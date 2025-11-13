Paul Heyman Explains Why He Accepted His 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame Induction After Four Declines

Paul Heyman reflected on one of the defining weekends of his career as he revisited his 2024 WWE Hall of Fame induction during an appearance on What’s Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon. After declining the honor several times, he revealed why this particular year compelled him to finally say yes, and the unexpected rush of panic that hit him once he stepped onto the stage.

Heyman said a unique combination of circumstances made the timing impossible to refuse. “And the reason why was number one, it was WrestleMania. 40. Pretty momentous,” Heyman said. “Number two, I was the first person asked by Paul Levesque, with him being in complete control of the Hall of Fame. And to me, that was a lifetime honor. Number three, he asked me to headline it… And number four, we were coming out of a very chaotic time corporately. And no matter what, no matter who had what opinion, this man was doing a magnificent job in steering the ship. And someone had to say it publicly.”

The weekend carried added significance because it fell just two days before the end of Roman Reigns’ historic championship run. Heyman described the emotional impact of that moment. “The Bloodline is a turning point, and we both knew we were within 48 hours of this chapter closing. It’s rough, very emotional for the two of us,” he said. “And the fact that he was willing to induct me when he was the undisputed, absolute, uncontroverted number one star in this industry was breathtaking to me.”

Despite being one of WWE’s most acclaimed speakers, Heyman admitted that he froze when he first faced the live audience. “And I’m out there? Blank. Oh, no, really blank, blank… panic, oh, and it’s forever. It’s at least 10 minutes you’re standing out there is what it feels like.”

The crowd ultimately pulled him out of it. “And then I heard it coming from this section from my left, you deserve it. And then it starts to permeate the entire room… So I heard it, and I heard the chant, and I went, Okay, that’s it. Here we go. You know, you fucking right. I deserve it, and got the pop. And I was like, now, here we go.”

