Paul Heyman Reveals The Emotional Depth Behind His Work With WWE Talent

Paul Heyman has offered a striking look at how he helps shape today’s biggest WWE personalities, revealing that the path to superstardom begins with a willingness to open up far more than most ever expect. Speaking on Stephanie McMahon’s What’s Your Story? podcast, he detailed how he forms deep emotional bonds with talent in order to bring out their most powerful on-screen performances.

“If I’m gonna work closely with a talent the premise is always going to be: you have to let me understand all your trigger points,” Heyman said. “How can I make you cry? How can I make you angry? How can I make you happy? What’s gonna tear you up in happiness? Did your dog die when you were five and that it bothers you? Did you have a relative that passed away early? Where are you most sensitive?”

He explained that genuine connection is essential for anyone aiming to rise to the top of the industry.

“If you really want this to work, if you really want to be a star, if you want to be the best, if you want to make millions and millions of dollars, you’re gonna have to be more emotionally and spiritually intimate with me than you are your own spouse,” he continued. “You got to let me in… Because I need to whisper something in your ear and say something to you, that when that camera comes on people look and go that’s for real.”

Heyman said that he has, at times, drawn on personal memories his clients preferred to keep buried, using those moments to help them tap into authentic emotion before stepping into the spotlight. Comparing his work with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, he noted that Lesnar’s presentation was designed to stay intentionally simple, while Reigns’ development into the Tribal Chief required far greater emotional depth.

“Brock really, we never explored the depth of the character. Brock’s character is intentionally very one dimensional, but the Tribal Chief wasn’t,” he said. “Every time you thought you understood the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns we showed you something different. That’s what made that character so breathtaking to watch develop in front of your very eyes.”

Their bond was so strong that Reigns trusted Heyman with personal details he would not share with anyone else.

“There were things that he entrusted me with that I don’t think any other person on the face of the planet knows about him,” Heyman revealed. “Whether it was a promo in front of the audience or one of the things backstage… I’ll just pull him aside and say ‘this’ and he’ll just look and say ‘got it’. That’s tapped into it.”

Heyman finished by stressing how seriously he treats the trust placed in him by talent he works with.

“There are things that I will take to my grave about a lot of people, that my own children don’t know,” he said. “That’s the intimacy I work with, and if you give me that vulnerability, I’ll never betray it and we will have a personal and professional satisfaction of achieving greatness together that two other people can’t match.”