CJ Perry Says She Is Ready To Carry A Child After IVF Process

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 13, 2025
CJ Perry offered a fresh look into her hopes for motherhood during her appearance on Daria and Toni Unwrapped, sharing how she and Miro are preparing to build the family they have always dreamed of. Her comments painted a clear picture of someone ready to embrace this next chapter with purpose and optimism.

Perry spoke openly about undergoing IVF and how she always envisioned raising a big family. She explained that the possibility of having multiple embryos only fueled her excitement for the future.
“I would love to have a lot of kids. We are going through IVF. At one point, we thought we were going to have seven embryos, and I was like, I want all seven. I would have to have surrogates. I would want to carry a couple and have surrogates at the same time. And I definitely want to carry the baby, for sure.”

She then shared that her doctor confirmed she was healthy and capable of carrying a pregnancy, though she admitted the timing had never felt right in the past due to the rapid rise of her wrestling career.
“I talked to my doctor, and she said I am very good to carry. I just was not ready before. So that is something that is really exciting. I always wanted to have kids, but when I was 33, I was not ready. I was really starting to wrestle at that time.”

With a renewed mindset, Perry expressed that she finally feels prepared to embrace motherhood without sacrificing the drive that fuels her career.
“And I always wanted to be a great mom, but I also wanted to have a great career, 100 percent. Now I feel like I can focus on that fully. I am really excited.”

