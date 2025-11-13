Steve Borden Confirmed For DEFY Debut Against Kiran Grey

Steve Borden has gone from a low key debut in an art show ring to stepping onto a stage that actually demands attention. The son of Sting is now moving with purpose, and his next match confirms that his journey is becoming very real.

Fightful Select reports that Borden will compete at DEFY AEON on Friday, November 21 at Washington Hall in Seattle. It will be his first match for an independent promotion, and he is set to face Kiran Grey, who trained alongside him under Darby Allin.

The Darby connection is more than a passing link. While Darby was climbing Mount Everest last year, Borden was grinding through training sessions, preparing for his own future. His first appearance came quietly, but DEFY is the moment where he steps fully into the independent scene with eyes on him.

This is not his first brush with big moments. Fans saw him as Wolfpack Sting during his father’s farewell at AEW Revolution 2024, where he hinted at what might be coming.

Now Borden is pushing ahead through effort and patience. No shortcuts and no theatrics. Just a young wrestler trying to prove something on his own terms.

Join WNS on DISCORD

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.