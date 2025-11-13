×
Justin Credible Shares Recovery Milestone And Prepares For New Job Outside Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 13, 2025
Former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Justin Credible has taken an important step forward. Peter Polaco shared a photo on X showing his “Certificate of Commencement” from the Discovery Institute for Addictive Disorders, marking the completion of his latest recovery program. His post included the date “11/12/25” along with a praying hands emoji.

The certificate, signed by residential counselor Victor Ruiz, MA, LCADC, confirms that Polaco successfully finished the program at the New Jersey facility. The inscription reads exactly: “Now you can begin to practice the principles you learned… To begin anew… To live life… Clean and Sober… One Day at a time”.

Alongside the milestone, Polaco is preparing for a new chapter in his working life. As revealed on Francine’s podcast, he is set to start a job at a Chili’s restaurant next month, shifting to a schedule outside the wrestling industry.

Polaco’s career stretches back to the early 1990s, beginning in the WWF as Aldo Montoya before he made his mark in ECW as Justin Credible. He teamed with Lance Storm as The Impact Players, capturing the ECW World Tag Team Championship twice. He later moved into singles competition, defeating Tommy Dreamer to win the ECW World Heavyweight Championship and holding it for five months before dropping it to Jerry Lynn.

After ECW closed in 2001, Polaco returned to the WWF, joining X-Pac and Albert to form X-Factor and collecting eight Hardcore Title reigns along the way. Throughout his career, he has been open about battling addiction and has taken part in several rehabilitation programs, including treatment sponsored by WWE. The Discovery Institute in Marlboro, New Jersey offers detox and residential rehabilitation services, and his recent certificate signifies his completion of one of its programs.

WNS wishes Peter Polaco all the best with his future out of the ring.

