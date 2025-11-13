Latest News On WWE NXT Contracts

Former WWE NXT talent have sparked debate over how much the developmental brand truly pays its roster, but new insight suggests the situation may not be quite as bleak as some have claimed.

A broader discussion around NXT salaries gained traction after comments from Ridge Holland and Gigi Dolin, both of whom have spoken publicly about financial struggles during their time with the company. However, Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com has pushed back on some of the figures being circulated.

Alvarez stated that confirmed NXT contracts begin at seventy five thousand dollars, with higher rates for notable names brought in from outside the system. This directly contrasts with former Priscilla Kelly’s claim that certain wrestlers earned as little as thirty thousand dollars per year. Alvarez disputed that number and made it clear that nobody working under a standard NXT deal makes that amount.

He did note one exception involving performers signed under what WWE classifies as ID talent. These individuals are not on salaried TKO contracts and are instead paid smaller sums that are intended to help them develop their presentation and overall potential. They fall outside the usual pay structure and therefore earn considerably less.

Ridge Holland remains one of the most vocal on the subject. With his deal ending on November 14, 2025, he has spoken candidly about the one year extension he accepted at a reduced rate. The fifty percent cut left him struggling to stay afloat financially and he recently shared that he received a foreclosure notice on his home, highlighting the difficult position he found himself in.

