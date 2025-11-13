Ric Flair Misses AEW Dynamite Appearance Due To Painful Injury

Ric Flair’s absence from the AEW Blood and Guts broadcast sparked plenty of chatter, especially since he had been promoted for an in-ring moment with Ricky Steamboat and FTR. While he never appeared on camera, he was actually backstage in Greensboro.

According to Dave Meltzer, Flair was dealing with a painful rotator cuff tear and was in significant discomfort throughout the day. He did step out briefly for the live crowd, but the pain forced him to leave the building early. AEW had to adjust its show plans as a result, with the belief being that Flair was originally set to take part in the segment with Steamboat and FTR.

The injury is believed to be very recent. Flair was active on social media only days earlier promoting his scheduled appearance and showed no signs of an issue.

Flair remains with AEW even after his Woooo Energy deal, which handled his compensation, came to an end. His last televised appearance came earlier this year when he honored his close friend and former Four Horsemen teammate Steve Mongo McMichael.

Meltzer did not yet have specifics on how or when Flair suffered the tear.