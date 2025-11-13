Team Allin Secures Gritty Blood And Guts Victory After Shocking Chaos

The chaotic scenes from this year’s Blood and Guts unfolded with an intensity that kept the crowd on edge as Darby Allin, Roderick Strong and The Conglomeration pushed through injuries, ambushes and violent moments to secure a dramatic win over the Death Riders. What began with a straightforward opening soon turned into a night of late-arrivals, surprise substitutions and destruction both inside the cage and far from it.

Darby Allin and Wheeler Yuta opened the match with immediate hostility as Allin used his skateboard to bloody Yuta, setting the tone for the rest of the bout. Orange Cassidy joined the action with a chain in hand. Moments later, confusion struck when Mark Briscoe’s entrance music played but he did not appear. Backstage footage revealed he had been attacked, and it was later suggested the Don Callis Family was involved. Roderick Strong stepped in as his replacement.

Jon Moxley entered with a fork and quickly inflicted damage on Allin, Strong and Kyle O’Reilly. He also made use of a remaining shard from the broken mirror seen in the earlier Women’s Blood and Guts match. PAC arrived as the final entrant for the Death Riders just moments before Briscoe hobbled to the ring carrying a toolbox filled with weapons, determined to fight despite the earlier attack.

As the action spilled to the top of the cage, Wheeler Yuta met Briscoe in a fierce exchange that saw Yuta go low before Briscoe recovered and delivered the Jay Driller onto a chair, leaving Yuta incapacitated. While Briscoe made his way back down, a separate fight between Allin and PAC broke out near the stage area. Gabe Kidd appeared unexpectedly, attacking Allin and dragging him up the ramp. Kidd set two tables on fire, leading to PAC sending Allin crashing from the stage into the flames.

Inside the cage the conclusion unfolded as O’Reilly, who had ventured outside during earlier fighting, returned at the critical moment. He trapped Moxley in an ankle lock that forced him to submit, ending the match in decisive fashion.

Winners: Darby Allin, Roderick Strong and The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly)