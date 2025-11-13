×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Team Allin Secures Gritty Blood And Guts Victory After Shocking Chaos

Posted By: WNS Staff on Nov 13, 2025
Team Allin Secures Gritty Blood And Guts Victory After Shocking Chaos

The chaotic scenes from this year’s Blood and Guts unfolded with an intensity that kept the crowd on edge as Darby Allin, Roderick Strong and The Conglomeration pushed through injuries, ambushes and violent moments to secure a dramatic win over the Death Riders. What began with a straightforward opening soon turned into a night of late-arrivals, surprise substitutions and destruction both inside the cage and far from it.

Darby Allin and Wheeler Yuta opened the match with immediate hostility as Allin used his skateboard to bloody Yuta, setting the tone for the rest of the bout. Orange Cassidy joined the action with a chain in hand. Moments later, confusion struck when Mark Briscoe’s entrance music played but he did not appear. Backstage footage revealed he had been attacked, and it was later suggested the Don Callis Family was involved. Roderick Strong stepped in as his replacement.

Jon Moxley entered with a fork and quickly inflicted damage on Allin, Strong and Kyle O’Reilly. He also made use of a remaining shard from the broken mirror seen in the earlier Women’s Blood and Guts match. PAC arrived as the final entrant for the Death Riders just moments before Briscoe hobbled to the ring carrying a toolbox filled with weapons, determined to fight despite the earlier attack.

As the action spilled to the top of the cage, Wheeler Yuta met Briscoe in a fierce exchange that saw Yuta go low before Briscoe recovered and delivered the Jay Driller onto a chair, leaving Yuta incapacitated. While Briscoe made his way back down, a separate fight between Allin and PAC broke out near the stage area. Gabe Kidd appeared unexpectedly, attacking Allin and dragging him up the ramp. Kidd set two tables on fire, leading to PAC sending Allin crashing from the stage into the flames.

Inside the cage the conclusion unfolded as O’Reilly, who had ventured outside during earlier fighting, returned at the critical moment. He trapped Moxley in an ankle lock that forced him to submit, ending the match in decisive fashion.

Winners: Darby Allin, Roderick Strong and The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly)

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

TNA iMPACT

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 13th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Nov. 14th 2025

#smackdown

TNA Turning Point 2025

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 14th 2025

#turning point

TNA iMPACT TV Taping

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 15th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Erie, Pennsylvania

Nov. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Nov. 17th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Nov. 18th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Nov. 20th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Denver, Colorado

Nov. 21st 2025

#smackdown

AEW Full Gear 2025

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#full gear

AEW Collision

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy