Special Stipulation Added To AEW World Title Match At Full Gear

AEW Dynamite delivered a wild scene as “Hangman” Adam Page battled Powerhouse Hobbs in a chaotic Falls Count Anywhere showdown that spilled across the arena. Page endured a punishing onslaught before rallying back to secure a dramatic victory, only for chaos to erupt once more and set up a major match for Full Gear.

The match opened with Hobbs using his strength to overwhelm Page, hammering him around ringside and placing him on the announce desk. Page turned the moment around when he “reversed it by back-flipping him over and Hobbs bounced off the mat,” shifting the energy in his favor.

Their fight pushed deeper into the crowd where the momentum kept swinging. The decisive moment came when Hobbs balanced on top of the barricade near the front row. Page connected with a sharp boot that sent Hobbs crashing through a table below. Page climbed down and covered him to seal the win.

Winner: “Hangman” Adam Page

Page had little time to celebrate as Shibata struck from behind and rammed him into the barricade. Samoa Joe arrived with a chair and added to the assault as the steel cage began lowering around them.

Before the structure trapped the attackers inside, Page’s allies charged to help. Eddie Kingston dragged Shibata out while Hook rushed in, forcing Joe to slip free of the cage before it came down completely.

With the cage now surrounding him, Page took hold of a microphone and made it clear that if Joe wants him locked inside, then it will happen at Full Gear.