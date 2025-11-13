Mercedes Mone Leads Victorious Side In Historic Women’s Blood And Guts Match

AEW delivered a landmark moment as the first women’s Blood and Guts match took over Greensboro with a level of violence rarely seen on Dynamite. By the end of the chaos, Mercedes Mone and her allies stood victorious after a punishing battle that pushed every competitor to the limit.

The match opened with immediate brutality as Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale stepped inside the double cage armed with weapons. Willow gained the first major advantage when she launched Blue into the corner, leaving her bleeding heavily. One by one, the remaining entrants escalated the carnage. Julia Hart fueled her team’s early momentum. Harley Cameron entered with a steel chair. Thekla introduced a leather strap she revealed from her boot. Jamie Hayter scattered thumbtacks across the mat. Megan Bayne brought sheer power. Kris Statlander swung a pool cue before she and Bayne both ended up cut open. Mercedes Mone handed out title belts for her side to use. Mina Shirakawa appeared with a barbed wire coated baseball bat. Marina Shafir entered with calculated aggression. Finally, Toni Storm arrived with a handful of pearls that she weaponized inside the cage.

Moments later, the match descended into complete mayhem. Shafir dragged Statlander out of the cage and revealed a bed of nails. She followed up by striking Statlander and sending her down onto the spikes. Storm shattered a champagne bottle and wrapped her hand with tape and broken glass, then used it to open up Shafir. Hart and Thekla slipped through a gap in the corner structure, attacked a referee, and stole the key. Once they made it back inside, Mone’s team expelled Hayter, Cameron, and Statlander from the cage. Statlander recovered long enough to plant Mone with a Samoan Drop through a table on the floor. Hart then locked the cage from the inside, trapping Storm and Shirakawa away from their partners.

Inside the cage, Storm fought desperately, landing a DDT on Shafir into the broken glass. Shafir answered by hurling a mirror into Storm’s face. Shirakawa soon joined the list of wrestlers bleeding.

The final sequence unfolded when Shafir trapped Shirakawa in an armbar. Bayne delivered repeated belt shots while Hart, Blue, and Thekla restrained Storm and forced her to watch. Realizing Shirakawa risked severe injury, Storm chose to surrender, giving Mone’s team the win in this historic main event.

Winners: Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Thekla, Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir, and Mercedes Mone