AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts Results - November 12, 2025

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina with their annual ‘Blood & Guts’ edition of AEW Dynamite.

On tap for tonight's show is a Falls Count Anywhere Match with “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, the annual Men’s Blood and Guts Match with The Death Riders vs. Darby Allin, Roderick Strong & The Conglomeration, as well as the first-ever Women’s Blood and Guts Match with Mercedes Moné, Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir & the Triangle of Madness vs. Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, Mina Shirakawa, Jamie Hayter & Harley Cameron.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts results from Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10:30pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW DYNAMITE: BLOOD & GUTS RESULTS (11/12/25)

The usual show theme and accompanying show open video plays to get this week's show off-and-running. We then hear Excalibur, who informs us what day it is, and points out how we know what that means. The usual.

Women's Blood & Guts Match

He mentions the opener and the lights go down low. "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts begins the formal rules announcement for the first match of the evening, which is the first-ever Women's Blood & Guts match. Excalibur and Bryan Danielson talk among themselves about the match style as the ring entrances begin.

Skye Blue is introduced first, and she makes her way out to start things off for her team. She settles in at ringside and her music dies down. The upbeat sounds of Willow Nightingale's entrance tune hits next, and out she comes smiling ear-to-ear as always, as she will kick things off for her team.

With Nightingale in the far left ring and Blue in the far right ring, the bell sounds to get the first-ever Women's Blood & Guts match officially off-and-running. Nightingale grabs a trash can lid. Blue grabs a kendo stick. They meet in the middle and begin swinging. They drop the weapons and begin trading wild punches.

Willow has the upper hand as she sends Skye into the corner for some forearm strikes, pulling her by the hair to the mat. The action spills to the outer ring area, where Skye starts slamming Nightingale against the cage until Willow fights back to bring her back to the ring itself. It doesn’t take long for the action to go right back out.

Willow sends Skye face first into the side of the cage. She keeps on the attack before posing on the turnbuckle to a nice pop from the crowd. Willow stays on the attack with some more strikes, sending Blue to the other ring to inflict some more pain. Skye has been busted open from the cage to the face.

It's not getting any better as Willow brings her to the corner. Skye fights off a super-plex attempt as the countdown brings out the next participant…Julia Hart! She makes a beeline for the ring, making the save before she and Skye drop Willow with a double powerbomb.

Hart sends Nightingale to the corner, slamming her face against the turnbuckle before going Old School to drop Willow to the mat. Willow manages to escape to the other ring as Skye and Hart look for something, inside the turnbuckle pads. It’s unclear if they found what they were looking for.

Instead going back after Willow as the countdown brings out the next participant, Harley Cameron. She comes out with a chair, going right after Skye upon entering the cage and then laying out Julia Hart. She escapes a double suplex attempt allowing Willow to take out the Sisters of Sin.

She and Harley set up Julia in a tree of woe with a steel chair twist, and Harley gets the assist for a dropkick on Hart before Willow follows suit for a cannonball on Skye. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see Willow drop Julia with a pounce.

The countdown brings out our next participant, which sees Thekla heading down to round out the Triangle of Madness. She fends off Harley and Willow with a bit of help from her belt, allowing the Triangle to take control sending the Babes of Wrath.

The countdown brings out our next participant, and out comes Jamie Hayter. She makes a beeline for the ring. Using a trashcan lid, she fends off the Triangle before using the barbed wire kendo stick Skye brought out for more damage. Thekla goes after the former Women’s World Champion.

The Toxic Spider gets sent onto a pile of thumbtacks for good measure as the countdown brings out our next participant in Megan Bayne, with Penelope Ford right alongside her. Bayne lays out Hayter before going after Willow and Harley, landing splashes on both of them in the corner.

Double suplex connects, sending the Babes of Wrath to the canvas before Hayter intervenes to exchange strikes with the Megasus. Bayne drops Jamie not once but twice, before Cameron attacks her with a trashcan lid to no avail. Bayne lands a scoop slam sending Harley onto the lid.

From there, the countdown brings out our next participant, Kris Statlander, who runs down with a pool cue to even the numbers. As she swings away, the crowd goes wild. From there, we head into another mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see the carnage continuing.

After the countdown clock appears and winds down, the familiar sounds of "The CEO" theme hits to bring out "12 Belts Moné." Mercedes Moné makes her way out to a big pop and chants of "CEO! CEO!" as she joins the insanity unfolding inside the cage-enclosed double rings.

She goes after Nightingale first, sending her to the corner before going after Statlander, who turns things around before looking for a tombstone onto her title belt. Mercedes counters out, landing a head-scissors takedown instead that sends Stat to the mat.

She leaves the cage, bringing some of her title belts from ringside into the cage and handing them to her teammates. They go to work on their foes, landing some hard shots on each woman as the countdown brings out our next participant, with Mina Shirakawa coming out wielding a barbed wire bat.

She tosses it toward Megan Bayne, distracting her for a dropkick as things turn around for her team. As they settle back into the offensive lead, the countdown clock appears once again. When it winds down, this time we see Marina Shafir from The Death Riders come out.

From there, the battle quickly spills outside the cage as Marina pulls out a bed of nails from near ringside…before Kris Statlander to go after her, which turns ugly quick when Shafir sends the champ onto the bed of nails. One of the refs checks on Statlander as the countdown gives us our final participant.

Coming out last is the one and only "Timeless" Toni Storm. With everyone now out there in the ring, the Blood & Guts match officially begins. Storm attacks anyone she can with a pearl necklace as Willow sends Hart to the corner. In the other ring, Shafir goes on the offense.

Storm tapes her hands and dips them into a pail of glass Taipei deathmatch style. She fends off Bayne and Shafir before embracing Mina, and the pair go after their future tag tournament opponents. The Babes of Wrath go to work. With their team in control, the match heads to a mid-match break again.

This time when the show returns we see Hayter and Skye fighting it out on the side of the cage, before Hayter sends Blue through a table. The table doesn’t fully break upon impact. We see Julia and Thekla get speared to the mat by Nightingale. Mina lands a DDT on Bayne sending her to the canvas as well.

Shafir lays out Mina, only to be dropped by Storm, who in turn takes a kiss and a Money Maker by Mercedes Moné. She turns around to see Harley Cameron with Mini Moné, ripping the puppet off to reveal a set of brass knuckles. She blasts her in the dome with them, dropping her.

Thekla and Hart sneak out of the cage through the truss, with Hart demanding the key to the cage from one of the officials, who gets dropped by Thekla, allowing Hart to grab the key. They unlock the door, and the chaos spills out as we see Hayter, Harley, and Mina stepping out.

Harley and Hayter get dropped to the floor before Statlander intervenes, and she goes after Moné who is climbing up the side of the cage. Statlander traps her future challenger’s leg in the truss, before setting her up on her shoulders to send Moné through her championship table with a Samoan Drop. Storm goes after Skye and Shafir.

She chases them around with a shoe before dumping out the pail of glass, with Shafir being sent into the pile by way of a DDT from Storm and Mina. Storm grabs a mirror, propping it against Shafir for a hip attack, but Shafir throws the mirror at the face of Storm instead. Mina focuses on Megan Bayne.

Shirakawa chases at her with the barbed wire bat, using it for damage on a figure four leglock. Shafir breaks up the submission by stepping on glass nearby, and stomping the head of Shirakawa. They end up ganging up on Shirakawa, demanding Storm give up or else. Storm does.

Winners: Mercedes Moné, Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir, Julia Hart & Skye Blue

The Don Callis Family & Jurassic Express Brawl

The show heads to a commercial break after the Women's Blood & Guts match ends. When the show returns, we see The Don Callis Family brawling with Jurassic Express. They beat them down in the parking lot as The Yong Bucks come out of a trailer with Don Callis and Kazuchika Okada.

They tell them they know Kenny Omega is going to be here next week. Okada points to his watch and tells the Bucks, "Decision time!" He walks off with the rest of The Don Callis Family as the Bucks look lost in thought. From there, the show moves on.

Falls Count Anywhere

Hangman Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Back inside the arena, the theme for the reigning AEW World Champion hits and out comes Hangman Page for his advertised Falls Count Anywhere match against Powerhouse Hobbs of The Opps. He settles inside the squared circle and his music dies down.

Powerhouse Hobbs comes out next with one of the AEW Trios titles over his shoulder. He takes his time heading inside the ring and looks supremely confident heading into his battle with the top dog in AEW right now. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Straight out of the gate, the two men meet in the middle and begin swinging wildly. Hobbs goes for a slam on the champ on the turnbuckle exposed early on…but to no avail. Page fights off the Powerhouse before landing a lariat off the ropes, sending Hobbs to the other ring.

Page lands another lariat off the ropes before climbing the turnbuckle…but the Powerhouse dodges him the third time around, landing a lariat of his own to send the champ to the mat. The fight spills to the outside as Hobbs sends the champ into the barricade before sending him back into the ring.

But this proves costly, as Page gets the drop on Hobbs while he’s mouthing off with the crowd! Hobbs is quick to turn things around as he sends Page into the ring post and then the barricade. He pulls the ring steps away from the apron, propping the champ against them before charging toward him.

Hangman dodges, forcing Hobbs to collide against the steps instead. Page jumps off the steps, only to be grabbed by the Powerhouse, who slams him against the apron and then the announce table, telling Schiavone this is his fault. He continues the damage, slamming Page once more.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Hobbs send Page down with a powerslam for a two count. He sends Hangman through the ropes to the outside, before bringing the champ to the announce table.

He nearly loses his footing as he sets up for a powerbomb, and this gives Hangman an opening to send the Powerhouse to the floor with a back body drop instead. Hobbs gets onto a chair near the barricade as Page charges at him, leading to the two slugging it out through the crowd.

Page lands some shots on Hobbs before accepting a drink from a fan, followed by a moonsault sending Hobbs down hard. Powerhouse back on his feet already, but Page catches him with a flying lariat. Hobbs evades a Dead Eye attempt, but takes a trash bin to the face instead.

He then responds in kind with spine-buster sending Page through a table. Cover by the Powerhouse, but he only gets a two as the champ kicks out. Hobbs brings Page up the stairs, eventually looking for a World’s Most Dangerous Slam, but Hangman avoids it.

Hangman then fights back and lands some of his own strikes, which backs Hobbs up into a bad spot. He is standing on a railing as Page walks up the steps for a running start. He takes his belt off, and lands a shot on Hobbs that sends him through a giant production crate. The lights in the building flicker. Hangman covers him for the win.

Winner: Hangman Page

Stipulation Added To AEW Full Gear 2025 Main Event

As soon as the bell sounds, we quickly learn that things here are far from over. Hangman is blindsided by Katsuyori Shibata of The Opps. Samoa Joe shows up as well, with The Opps going after Hangman Page. We then see Samoa Joe call for the cage to be lowered down.

The cage is lowered, but as it is, "The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil" Hook and "The Mad King" Eddie Kingston run out to make the save and even up the numbers disadvantage for Hangman Page. The three stand side-by-side as The Opps look on from the aisle.

From there, AEW World Champion Hangman Page gets on the microphone. He tells Joe if he wanted a cage match all he had to do was ask. AEW Full Gear is now a steel cage match for the AEW World Championship with Hangman Page defending against Samoa Joe.

FTR Confront Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat

The show heads to another commercial break. When the show returns, the commentators announce that Hangman Page vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship inside a Steel Cage is now official for AEW Full Gear 2025. They then send things over to Tony Schiavone in the ring.

Tony Schiavone talks about the great history of pro wrestling on TBS dating back a long way, specifically in Greensboro, where they are tonight. He then brings up one of the legends that made it all possible. With that said, he introduces former NWA World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Hall of Fame legend Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat.

Steamboat comes out to talk and mentions Ric Flair being one of his biggest career rivals. Before he can say much of anything else, he is cut off and interrupted by the familiar sounds of the theme for FTR. Out comes Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler and Stokely Hathaway.

The pro wrestling legend goes on to share a story about Dax Harwood and how much talent he has, before Stoke interrupts to introduce himself amidst boos. He compares himself to Denzel Washington before saying Steamboat is synonymous with wrestling history in this building.

Stoke then makes the hard sell for FTR challenging for the tag titles at AEW Full Gear, asking about having one of the greats sit front row before asking if he has Macho Man’s number. Cash cuts this off to talk up Steamboat some more, acknowledging that he picked FTR to work his final pro wrestling match years ago.

Dax joins in to talk about Steamboat being his trainer 13 years ago, calling that a blessing. He’s learned so much from Ricky, only to “struggle” thinking of something. He then notes there’s one thing he did learn, but Steamboat interrupts saying he never taught him that his attitude has gone into the toilet.

The one thing Dax learned was when Steamboat said however much you make, save your money…and if Steamboat and Flair had taken that advice, they wouldn’t have to be here tonight. Who would’ve thought in 2012 that FTR would be a bigger name than Steamboat could ever be? This leads to a stare down between Harwood and Steamboat.

The crowd chants Steamboat's name. Dax tells Steamboat to get out of his ring. Wheeler holds the ropes for the Dragon, but he grabs a microphone to respond. He talks about discretion being the better part of valor, acknowledging his age.

He then goes on to say that he will be the bigger man today. He starts to leave the ring, but is pulled back by Cash as FTR look to attack the Dragon. They begin beating him down in two-on-one fashion. Out of nowhere, the Brodido duo of Brody King and Bandido run out to make the save. We head to another break.

Men's Blood & Guts Match

It's main event time!

When the show returns from the break, "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts is standing in the middle of one of the two cage-enclosed rings. He begins the official introduction for our final match of the evening, which is the annual AEW Men's Blood & Guts match.

With that said, the familiar sounds of Darby Allin's theme hits and the Greensboro crowd goes wild. Allin makes his way out and heads to the double rings to kick things off for his team. After he settles inside the squared circle, his music dies down.

Now the theme for the man he will start things off against hits. The Death Riders theme plays and we wait to see which member of the opposing team will represent them as their opening competitor. Out comes Wheeler Yuta to loud boos and subsequent "F**k you, Yuta!" chants.

The two men are in the ring. Yuta's music fades off. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our final match of the evening on the annual Blood & Guts special edition of AEW Dynamite. Yuta immediately avoids the action from Allin early on.

As Yuta goes to leave the cage, this leads to a dropkick from Darby sending him into the barricade. He continues the attack until Wheeler turns it around, sending Darby into the side of the cage. He finally heads back into the cage, cutting Darby off at the door by kicking it onto the former TNT Champion.

He brings Darby back into the cage, calling for the door to be closed so he can inflict more damage on Allin. He sets Darby up against the ropes for some chops, but Darby answers with a DDT off the ropes. Yuta heads to the other ring, going for the skateboard Darby brought, but Darby stops him.

He drives the tacks on the bottom into his face! The crowd chants “you deserve it” at Yuta, who answers by attacking Darby as the countdown brings out our next participant. Orange Cassidy makes his way out to a big pop from the Greensboro crowd. Casually walking down the ramp with his backpack is Cassidy.

He takes his shirt off to enter the cage while putting on his elbow pad. He also breaks his own sunglasses, making a weapon to attack the face of Yuta with. Darby charges at Yuta in the corner while Cassidy pulls out a chain from the backpack for a shot to the head. This is followed by Darby climbing the turnbuckle with the skateboard.

Allin then drops the tacks onto Yuta. Cassidy forgets what this match entails, as he covers Wheeler only to be reminded there are no pin falls here, while the countdown brings out Daniel Garcia as our next participant for the match. Garcia’s arrival changes things in favor of the Death Riders, beating down Cassidy and Darby.

They use the chain to take control and widen the gap, growing their offensive lead as the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see Darby and Cassidy turn things around as the countdown brings out Mark Briscoe.

Or does it? After a delay, the former ROH World Champion is nowhere to be seen. This allows the Death Riders to turn the tide, as we go backstage where we see Mark Briscoe has been attacked. Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong come to check on him, with latter offering to take Briscoe’s place.

With that said, Roderick Strong walks off. He makes his way out inside the arena and enters the cage to fend off the Death Riders, getting his squad back in control as the countdown brings out Claudio Castagnoli next. He makes a beeline for the cage.

Castagnoli sends Darby around with a giant swing with Cassidy on his back. He sends Darby to the other ring, where Garcia goes to work on him for a surfboard before sending him into an uppercut by Castagnoli. The beatdown continues as the countdown appears.

When it winds down, out comes Kyle O’Reilly as the final participant for The Conglomeration team. On that note, the show heads into another commercial break at the 10 o'clock hour as the Men's Blood & Guts main event of the evening continues. When the show returns, we see the countdown clock appear.

It winds down and the Death Riders theme hits again. After a healthy delay, we see it is Jon Moxley himself, the leader of the Death Riders, coming in at the number four spot for his five-man Death Riders team. He heads through the crowd as always and makes his way into the cage enclosed double rings with a fork in-hand.

O'Reilly shoots for a single-leg, but Moxley stuffs it and begins Abdullah The Butchering him to death, gouging away at his face and forehead with the aforementioned fork as fans in the First Horizon Coliseum loudly chant "You sick f**k! You sick f**k!"

He stabs some others with his fork. He leaves the cage for a barbed wire bat and other weapons as the countdown ends, and we await our final participant for the babyfaces. Eddie Kingston is the only remaining member due to the Mark Briscoe situation. Mox digs into the face of Kyle O’Reilly.

Meanwhile, speaking of the Mark Briscoe situation, we shoot backstage live to Renee Paquette, who reveals that the Don Callis Family have been outed as the assailants taking out Mark Briscoe, meaning that the Death Riders are at a five on four advantage in the Blood & Guts match.

They grab a bucket, dumping out glass for a piledriver on Cassidy. They drag his body around the glass after the move for good measure. The show heads to another mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, the countdown clock appears again.

It winds down and the theme for The Death Riders hits to bring out their fifth and final team member, "The Bastard" PAC. With all five members of their team and all four of the actual available members for the opposing team, the bell sounds and it is now submission or surrender as Blood & Guts officially begins.

After a few minutes of back-and-forth action, we shift gears again and head into yet another mid-match advertising time out. The show returns and we see Yuta continues to fight Briscoe on the roof of the cage. He’s looking for a Jay Driller, but Mark counters out to land one instead.

This sends Yuta’s head smashing onto the roof of the cage. Back in the ring, Darby is fighting back Claudio with a hammer until Mox comes in with a fork to break things up. Roderick makes the save as outside we see Briscoe has come down to the floor, only to be taken out by PAC. Darby comes out to go after PAC.

Allin sends PAC into the barricade before pulling off his belt, only for Gabe Kidd to blindside him with a stun gun out of nowhere. He goes after Darby up the ramp as back in the ring, Cassidy tries to break out of a choke hold by putting his hands in his pockets before running the ropes.

Claudio grabs him, allowing Mox to use a staple gun to staple Orange’s hands into his pockets. Over on the stage we see PAC climb above the entrance tunnel, using the belt to pull Darby up by his throat. A pair of tables are set up beside the tunnel, as Gabe grabs a couple bottles of lighter fluid and pours it on them.

The tables are then set on fire and the flames rage just as PAC hoists Darby Allin up to launch him down through them. Allin rolls while his back is still on fire, and it takes a good three or four rolls before it looks like all the flames on his ass and back go fully out. Scary.

Meanwhile, back inside the squared circle we see Moxley showing Strong the damage done, hoping for a surrender as Gabe is pulled away by AEW security. Mox goes to the other side, wrapping a chain around Kyle’s mouth and throat while cinching in a bulldog choke.

O’Reilly flips him off while in the choke, refusing to surrender. Claudio intervenes, setting up a chair around Kyle’s neck, but Cassidy kips up and the crowd roars. Strong rushes in with a knee strike, and we see PAC and Briscoe go at it just outside the cage as Garcia is sent face first onto a table in the corner.

He sends Yuta onto another table and then through it when it doesn’t break the firs time, as Cassidy sets up for an Orange Punch, only to be cut off by Castagnoli. Strong distracts Claudio long enough for Orange to counter an uppercut into an Orange Punch. Mox goes for a bulldog choke on Cassidy this time, but is pulled away.

O’Reilly slaps an ankle lock on Mox and pulls him into the other ring, away from his teammates. Mox counters out of the ankle lock for another bulldog choke attempt, but O’Reilly counters again, this time into a cross arm breaker. He switches from that to an ankle lock and Mox taps out.

The Conglomeration, Darby Allin and Roderick Strong celebrate the win as the annual Blood and Guts episode of AEW Dynamite comes to an end from inside the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. That's how this week's show ends. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Darby Allin, Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly, Mark Briscoe & Orange Cassidy