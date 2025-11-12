Possible SPOILER On Drew McIntyre’s Role At WWE Survivor Series 2025

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Drew McIntyre’s on-screen suspension from the November 7 episode of WWE SmackDown may have raised eyebrows, but the Scottish Warrior is still firmly part of WWE’s creative plans leading into Survivor Series.
According to Ibou of Self Made, McIntyre is being discussed for a major role in the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames match. When asked for an update, Ibou confirmed, “Yes. He’s been discussed for War Games.”
Despite speculation that the suspension angle was to allow McIntyre time off to film a movie, that is not the case. The suspension is entirely part of the storyline, and his return could take place sooner than expected.
As it stands, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso are confirmed for the babyface WarGames team, with John Cena reportedly joining them. On the opposite side, the heel team is expected to include Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Austin Theory, Brock Lesnar, and potentially McIntyre himself.
Given McIntyre’s past WarGames experience, his heated rivalry with Cody Rhodes, and his frustration over recent setbacks, his inclusion as a heel would add intensity and star power to the match. A McIntyre and Lesnar alliance could make Team Heel an unstoppable force.
