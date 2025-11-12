AEW Blood & Guts Trailer Drops Ahead Of Historic Dual Main Event

AEW Dynamite is set for a massive night as the annual Blood & Guts special takes over the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Ahead of the event, AEW has dropped an intense new trailer showcasing what fans can expect from this historic broadcast.

This year’s Blood & Guts will feature not one but two of the brutal cage matches, with both the men’s and women’s divisions stepping into the double-ringed structure. The women’s edition will mark a first in AEW history, promising unforgettable moments and high drama.

The stacked lineup for the night includes:

Men’s Blood & Guts Match: Darby Allin, Roderick Strong, and The Conglomeration vs. The Death Riders

Women’s Blood & Guts Match: Jamie Hayter, Willow Nightingale, Harley Cameron, Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, and Kris Statlander vs. Triangle of Madness, Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir, and Mercedes Moné

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Adam Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts will air live tonight, bringing chaos, carnage, and history inside the cage in Greensboro.