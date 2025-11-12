Netflix Releases Emotional Trailer For John Cena’s Last WWE Raw Match

John Cena’s farewell to WWE RAW is about to become one of the most emotional nights in wrestling history, and Netflix is making sure the world is ready for it.

The streaming platform has released a powerful new trailer for John Cena’s Last RAW, airing live from Madison Square Garden on Monday, November 17 at 8 PM ET.

Netflix confirmed that this will mark Cena’s final appearance on Monday Night RAW , and he will indeed wrestle one last time. The trailer pulls no punches with its message:

“This Monday night, witness the end of an era. John Cena takes center stage for his FINAL appearance ever on Monday Night RAW. One last match. One unforgettable farewell.”

This momentous event will stream exclusively on Netflix, representing another major chapter in WWE’s groundbreaking partnership with the platform. The footage teases a night filled with emotion, nostalgia, and electricity as Cena competes at Madison Square Garden for the final time.

“One last RAW. One last time. Celebrate the legacy of a true WWE legend.”