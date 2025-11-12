New Details Surface After Andrade Walks Out Of The Crash Event In Tijuana

Former WWE United States Champion Andrade El Idolo caused a stir in Mexico after abruptly walking out on The Crash’s 14th Anniversary Show in Tijuana, leaving fans and promoters puzzled.

Andrade was billed as one of the top attractions for the event and even took part in a meet-and-greet session, signing autographs and posing for photos. However, when it came time for his scheduled match, he was nowhere to be found. According to multiple reports, Andrade left the arena without warning.

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer confirmed the walkout on Wrestling Observer Radio, saying Andrade appeared visibly frustrated before exiting. “Andrade was on the show, probably the main attraction on the show. He was there signing autographs, and then he left… The only thing that we heard was that he was unhappy. His non-compete is only [in the] United States, so he can work in Tijuana [and] Mexico City.”

After reports circulated, Andrade responded with humor on Twitter/X, denying that he left out of frustration. “I went to that Chinese place called HK!” he wrote, referencing Tijuana’s infamous Hong Kong Gentlemen’s Club, a local joke implying he was just out having fun.

The 34-year-old star’s career remains in limbo following his reported WWE release in September for multiple wellness policy violations, which came with a one-year non-compete clause in the United States. Despite the restriction, Andrade made a brief AEW return on the October 1 episode of Dynamite before disappearing again after legal pressure from WWE. AEW has since stopped mentioning him on air.

