Settlement Reached In Wesley Eisold vs Cody Rhodes, WWE, And Fanatics Lawsuit

A settlement has been reached in the trademark lawsuit between musician Wesley Eisold and Cody Rhodes, WWE, and Fanatics.

According to Brandon Thurston of Post Wrestling, both sides informed the court that the dispute over the “American Nightmare” trademark has been resolved pending a written settlement agreement. A joint stipulation to formally dismiss the case is expected to be filed within the next 90 days.

The issue stemmed from a 2021 agreement between Eisold and Rhodes regarding the “American Nightmare” name. Eisold already owned the trademark for music, while Rhodes sought to use it for wrestling purposes. The agreement allowed Rhodes to use the name as long as it included his name, likeness, or wrestling-related imagery.

In September 2024, Eisold filed a lawsuit alleging that WWE and Fanatics breached that agreement through merchandise that did not comply with those terms, seeking $150,000 in damages. WWE and Fanatics moved to dismiss the case, with Rhodes supporting their stance. They argued that the disputed merchandise did meet the terms, as it featured Rhodes’ recognizable skull logo, which they maintained was tied to wrestling imagery.

