×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Settlement Reached In Wesley Eisold vs Cody Rhodes, WWE, And Fanatics Lawsuit

Posted By: WNS Staff on Nov 12, 2025
Settlement Reached In Wesley Eisold vs Cody Rhodes, WWE, And Fanatics Lawsuit

A settlement has been reached in the trademark lawsuit between musician Wesley Eisold and Cody Rhodes, WWE, and Fanatics.

According to Brandon Thurston of Post Wrestling, both sides informed the court that the dispute over the “American Nightmare” trademark has been resolved pending a written settlement agreement. A joint stipulation to formally dismiss the case is expected to be filed within the next 90 days.

The issue stemmed from a 2021 agreement between Eisold and Rhodes regarding the “American Nightmare” name. Eisold already owned the trademark for music, while Rhodes sought to use it for wrestling purposes. The agreement allowed Rhodes to use the name as long as it included his name, likeness, or wrestling-related imagery.

In September 2024, Eisold filed a lawsuit alleging that WWE and Fanatics breached that agreement through merchandise that did not comply with those terms, seeking $150,000 in damages. WWE and Fanatics moved to dismiss the case, with Rhodes supporting their stance. They argued that the disputed merchandise did meet the terms, as it featured Rhodes’ recognizable skull logo, which they maintained was tied to wrestling imagery.

Join WNS on DISCORD - Comment and Debate!

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Greensboro, North Carolina

Nov. 12th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 13th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Nov. 14th 2025

#smackdown

TNA Turning Point 2025

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 14th 2025

#turning point

TNA iMPACT TV Taping

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 15th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Erie, Pennsylvania

Nov. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Nov. 17th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Nov. 18th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Nov. 20th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Denver, Colorado

Nov. 21st 2025

#smackdown

AEW Full Gear 2025

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#full gear

AEW Collision

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy