Tony Khan Names Shaquille O’Neal As His “Dream Signing” For AEW

Tony Khan has revealed the one non-wrestler he considers his “dream signing” for AEW - NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

During an appearance at Sportico’s Invest in Sports: New York event held at NASDAQ’s headquarters, Khan was asked which athlete or celebrity from outside wrestling he would most like to see in AEW. Without hesitation, Khan named Shaq.

“For me, the best person we had and I would love for him to come back any time, would be Shaq,” Khan said. “Shaq’s 1-0, but then he’s been away from AEW. He disappeared out of the ambulance in 2021 and we haven’t seen him since. So I would love to get Shaq back in the ring. He’s gotta be one of the all-time greatest stars ever in basketball, and he’s undefeated in AEW.”

O’Neal made his AEW debut on the March 3, 2021 episode of Dynamite, teaming with Jade Cargill in a mixed tag match against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. The bout ended with Shaq being taken from ringside on a stretcher after crashing through a table, but in a surprising twist, he vanished from an ambulance later that night , a mystery that remains unsolved.

Khan also spoke during the interview about his process for identifying and developing new talent, highlighting how AEW continues to look beyond traditional wrestling circles for crossover opportunities.

