Tony Khan Names Shaquille O’Neal As His “Dream Signing” For AEW

Tony Khan has revealed the one non-wrestler he considers his “dream signing” for AEW - NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.
During an appearance at Sportico’s Invest in Sports: New York event held at NASDAQ’s headquarters, Khan was asked which athlete or celebrity from outside wrestling he would most like to see in AEW. Without hesitation, Khan named Shaq.
“For me, the best person we had and I would love for him to come back any time, would be Shaq,” Khan said. “Shaq’s 1-0, but then he’s been away from AEW. He disappeared out of the ambulance in 2021 and we haven’t seen him since. So I would love to get Shaq back in the ring. He’s gotta be one of the all-time greatest stars ever in basketball, and he’s undefeated in AEW.”
O’Neal made his AEW debut on the March 3, 2021 episode of Dynamite, teaming with Jade Cargill in a mixed tag match against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. The bout ended with Shaq being taken from ringside on a stretcher after crashing through a table, but in a surprising twist, he vanished from an ambulance later that night , a mystery that remains unsolved.
Khan also spoke during the interview about his process for identifying and developing new talent, highlighting how AEW continues to look beyond traditional wrestling circles for crossover opportunities.
Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.
Greensboro, North Carolina
Nov. 12th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 13th 2025
Albany, New York
Nov. 14th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 14th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 15th 2025
Erie, Pennsylvania
Nov. 15th 2025
New York City, New York
Nov. 17th 2025
New York City, New York
Nov. 18th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 19th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 19th 2025
USA
Nov. 20th 2025
Denver, Colorado
Nov. 21st 2025
Newark, New Jersey
Nov. 22nd 2025
Newark, New Jersey
Nov. 22nd 2025