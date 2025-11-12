×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Full Card Announced For WWE NXT Gold Rush Two-Night Special

Posted By: WNS Staff on Nov 12, 2025
Full Card Announced For WWE NXT Gold Rush Two-Night Special

The full lineups for both nights of WWE NXT Gold Rush have been confirmed following this week’s episode of NXT.

The two-night event will be filmed at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, November 18. The first night will air live, while the second night will air a week later on November 25 as a taped broadcast. Each evening will feature four championship matches.

Night one is stacked with high-profile title bouts, including the NXT Women’s, NXT Women’s North American, and NXT Tag Team Championships.

Tatum Paxley will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against former titleholder Jacy Jayne. The NXT Tag Team Titles will be on the line as Osiris Griffin and Dion Lennox of Darkstate face Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater. The AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions Ethan Page and Chelsea Green will put their gold up against Joe Hendry and Thea Hail, while NXT Women’s North American Champion Blake Monroe defends her title against Sol Ruca.

The second night of Gold Rush will showcase titles from multiple promotions, including TNA and Evolve.

TNA Knockouts World Champion Kelani Jordan will face Jordynne Grace and Lei Ying Lee in a triple threat match. Evolve Men’s Champion Jackson Drake defends against Sean Legacy, and Evolve Women’s Champion Kendal Grey takes on Lainey Reid. The WWE Speed Women’s Championship tournament will conclude with the final between Fallon Henley and Zaria.

WWE NXT Gold Rush Week One – Tuesday, November 18

  • NXT Women’s Champion Tatum Paxley vs. Jacy Jayne

  • NXT Women’s North American Champion Blake Monroe vs. Sol Ruca

  • NXT Tag Team Champions Osiris Griffin & Dion Lennox vs. Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater

  • AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions Ethan Page & Chelsea Green vs. Joe Hendry & Thea Hail

WWE NXT Gold Rush Week Two – Tuesday, November 25

  • TNA Knockouts World Champion Kelani Jordan vs. Jordynne Grace & Lei Ying Lee (Triple Threat)

  • WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament Finals: Fallon Henley vs. Zaria

  • Evolve Men’s Champion Jackson Drake vs. Sean Legacy

  • Evolve Women’s Champion Kendal Grey vs. Lainey Reid

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Greensboro, North Carolina

Nov. 12th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 13th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Nov. 14th 2025

#smackdown

TNA Turning Point 2025

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 14th 2025

#turning point

TNA iMPACT TV Taping

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 15th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Erie, Pennsylvania

Nov. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Nov. 17th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Nov. 18th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Nov. 20th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Denver, Colorado

Nov. 21st 2025

#smackdown

AEW Full Gear 2025

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#full gear

AEW Collision

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy