Full Card Announced For WWE NXT Gold Rush Two-Night Special

The full lineups for both nights of WWE NXT Gold Rush have been confirmed following this week’s episode of NXT.

The two-night event will be filmed at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, November 18. The first night will air live, while the second night will air a week later on November 25 as a taped broadcast. Each evening will feature four championship matches.

Night one is stacked with high-profile title bouts, including the NXT Women’s, NXT Women’s North American, and NXT Tag Team Championships.

Tatum Paxley will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against former titleholder Jacy Jayne. The NXT Tag Team Titles will be on the line as Osiris Griffin and Dion Lennox of Darkstate face Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater. The AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions Ethan Page and Chelsea Green will put their gold up against Joe Hendry and Thea Hail, while NXT Women’s North American Champion Blake Monroe defends her title against Sol Ruca.

The second night of Gold Rush will showcase titles from multiple promotions, including TNA and Evolve.

TNA Knockouts World Champion Kelani Jordan will face Jordynne Grace and Lei Ying Lee in a triple threat match. Evolve Men’s Champion Jackson Drake defends against Sean Legacy, and Evolve Women’s Champion Kendal Grey takes on Lainey Reid. The WWE Speed Women’s Championship tournament will conclude with the final between Fallon Henley and Zaria.

WWE NXT Gold Rush Week One – Tuesday, November 18

NXT Women’s Champion Tatum Paxley vs. Jacy Jayne

NXT Women’s North American Champion Blake Monroe vs. Sol Ruca

NXT Tag Team Champions Osiris Griffin & Dion Lennox vs. Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater

AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions Ethan Page & Chelsea Green vs. Joe Hendry & Thea Hail

WWE NXT Gold Rush Week Two – Tuesday, November 25