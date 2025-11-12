×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts Returns Tonight

Posted By: WNS Staff on Nov 12, 2025
AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts Returns Tonight

AEW returns to Greensboro, North Carolina, tonight for one of its most brutal annual traditions , Blood & Guts. This year’s special 2.5-hour episode of Dynamite promises historic moments as, for the first time ever, women will step inside the infamous double-ringed steel structure.

Twelve competitors will battle in the first-ever women’s Blood & Guts match, which also marks the debut of a 6-on-6 format. The teams are set: Mercedes Mone, Thekla, Skye Blue, Julia Hart, Megan Bayne, and Marina Shafir will unite against Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, Jamie Hayter, Mina Shirakawa, and Harley Cameron.

After months of lineup changes, Mina Shirakawa recently joined the match, replacing an injured Queen Aminata. Last week on Collision, Thekla defeated Harley Cameron to secure the all-important advantage for her team, meaning the heel side will enter first and maintain a numbers edge until all twelve are in the cage. Leading the charge is TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, who recently topped the 2025 PWI Women’s 250 rankings.

In the men’s Blood & Guts match, Jon Moxley’s violent rivalry with Darby Allin will reach its breaking point. Moxley, joined by Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, and Pac, faces Allin, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, and Mark Briscoe. Moxley has been described as “noticeably different” since his “I Quit” loss to Allin at WrestleDream, setting the stage for an explosive final showdown.

AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page will also be in action, taking on Powerhouse Hobbs in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Page is seeking payback after Hobbs sent him crashing through a table and forced Hook to submit last week.

Tonight’s Blood & Guts emanates from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, airing live on TBS and streaming via Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, and YouTube TV at 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST.

AEW Dynamite Card:

  • Women’s Blood & Guts Match: Mercedes Mone, Thekla, Skye Blue, Julia Hart, Megan Bayne, and Marina Shafir vs. Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, Jamie Hayter, Mina Shirakawa, and Harley Cameron

  • Falls Count Anywhere Match: Hangman Adam Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

  • Men’s Blood & Guts Match: Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, and Pac vs. Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, and Mark Briscoe

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Greensboro, North Carolina

Nov. 12th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 13th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Nov. 14th 2025

#smackdown

TNA Turning Point 2025

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 14th 2025

#turning point

TNA iMPACT TV Taping

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 15th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Erie, Pennsylvania

Nov. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Nov. 17th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Nov. 18th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Nov. 20th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Denver, Colorado

Nov. 21st 2025

#smackdown

AEW Full Gear 2025

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#full gear

AEW Collision

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy