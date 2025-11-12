AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts Returns Tonight

AEW returns to Greensboro, North Carolina, tonight for one of its most brutal annual traditions , Blood & Guts. This year’s special 2.5-hour episode of Dynamite promises historic moments as, for the first time ever, women will step inside the infamous double-ringed steel structure.

Twelve competitors will battle in the first-ever women’s Blood & Guts match, which also marks the debut of a 6-on-6 format. The teams are set: Mercedes Mone, Thekla, Skye Blue, Julia Hart, Megan Bayne, and Marina Shafir will unite against Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, Jamie Hayter, Mina Shirakawa, and Harley Cameron.

After months of lineup changes, Mina Shirakawa recently joined the match, replacing an injured Queen Aminata. Last week on Collision, Thekla defeated Harley Cameron to secure the all-important advantage for her team, meaning the heel side will enter first and maintain a numbers edge until all twelve are in the cage. Leading the charge is TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, who recently topped the 2025 PWI Women’s 250 rankings.

In the men’s Blood & Guts match, Jon Moxley’s violent rivalry with Darby Allin will reach its breaking point. Moxley, joined by Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, and Pac, faces Allin, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, and Mark Briscoe. Moxley has been described as “noticeably different” since his “I Quit” loss to Allin at WrestleDream, setting the stage for an explosive final showdown.

AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page will also be in action, taking on Powerhouse Hobbs in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Page is seeking payback after Hobbs sent him crashing through a table and forced Hook to submit last week.

Tonight’s Blood & Guts emanates from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, airing live on TBS and streaming via Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, and YouTube TV at 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST.

AEW Dynamite Card: