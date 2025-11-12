×
Chavo Guerrero Re-Signs With WWE In New Backstage Role

Posted By: WNS Staff on Nov 12, 2025
Chavo Guerrero Re-Signs With WWE In New Backstage Role

Chavo Guerrero has officially returned to WWE, but this time, he’s stepping back into the company in a major backstage role.

Speaking with Bill Apter, Guerrero revealed he has re-signed with WWE to help produce upcoming AAA events under the new WWE x AAA partnership.

“Yeah, I just re-signed with WWE. I’m helping out with their AAA shows and putting things together. I’m back with them.”

His confirmation puts months of speculation to rest after fans spotted him in the crowd during June’s WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide event.

Guerrero has remained busy over the past year, contributing to promotions like AAA, TNA, and GCW, while also working in film and television. His WWE return signals a strategic move for the company as it expands its reach into Latin America.

With Guerrero’s deep Lucha Libre heritage and WWE’s global storytelling, fans can expect a unique creative blend in the upcoming AAA co-branded shows.

