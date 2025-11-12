Chavo Guerrero Re-Signs With WWE In New Backstage Role

Chavo Guerrero has officially returned to WWE, but this time, he’s stepping back into the company in a major backstage role.
Speaking with Bill Apter, Guerrero revealed he has re-signed with WWE to help produce upcoming AAA events under the new WWE x AAA partnership.
“Yeah, I just re-signed with WWE. I’m helping out with their AAA shows and putting things together. I’m back with them.”
His confirmation puts months of speculation to rest after fans spotted him in the crowd during June’s WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide event.
Guerrero has remained busy over the past year, contributing to promotions like AAA, TNA, and GCW, while also working in film and television. His WWE return signals a strategic move for the company as it expands its reach into Latin America.
With Guerrero’s deep Lucha Libre heritage and WWE’s global storytelling, fans can expect a unique creative blend in the upcoming AAA co-branded shows.
Greensboro, North Carolina
Nov. 12th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 13th 2025
Albany, New York
Nov. 14th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 14th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 15th 2025
Erie, Pennsylvania
Nov. 15th 2025
New York City, New York
Nov. 17th 2025
New York City, New York
Nov. 18th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 19th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 19th 2025
USA
Nov. 20th 2025
Denver, Colorado
Nov. 21st 2025
Newark, New Jersey
Nov. 22nd 2025
Newark, New Jersey
Nov. 22nd 2025