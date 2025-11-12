Eddie Kingston Confirms Final Independent Wrestling Run

Eddie Kingston has confirmed that his current run on the independent wrestling circuit will be his last. The AEW star, who returned to in-ring action at AEW All Out in September after recovering from an injury sustained in May 2024, shared the news with fans on Threads.

Kingston explained that while he had considered retirement during his time away, he now intends to wind down his independent schedule over the next year. “So this is my last indy run. Doing Beyond and a show in Jersey this weekend. After that, I am taking only one show a month. By next November, I am done with the indies and yeah nothing more to it. As of now, I have December and March, April, May,” he wrote.

The former AEW Continental Champion is set to appear for Beyond Wrestling at Novembercanrana on November 14 in Cranston, Rhode Island. Since returning to AEW, Kingston has teamed with HOOK and has admitted that he nearly walked away from the company several times during his recovery.

Currently, Kingston’s attention remains on The Opps. During the November 5 edition of AEW Dynamite, Kingston joined HOOK and Adam Page in a losing effort against AEW World Trios Champions The Opps, consisting of Katsuyori Shibata, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Samoa Joe.