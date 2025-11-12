Ricky Saints Outlasts Trick Williams In Carnage-Filled Main Event

Ricky Saints Remains NXT Champion After Punishing Last Man Standing Battle

Ricky Saints survived a violent showdown with Trick Williams to keep hold of the NXT Championship in a brutal Last Man Standing match that closed out the latest episode of NXT.

The encounter quickly turned into an all-out fight, spilling across the ringside area as both competitors unleashed chaos with every weapon they could get their hands on. Williams took control early, slamming Saints with the steel steps before cracking him in the head. Saints managed to rise to his feet before the ten count, refusing to stay down despite the punishment.

Williams looked determined to end the match, landing the Trick Shot and delivering a crushing book end on the steps. He then placed the steps over Saints’ neck and stepped on them, appearing moments away from victory. Saints somehow powered free, but his comeback was stopped when Williams hurled him straight through a wall.

Both men battled into the stands as the crowd roared, with Williams nailing Saints with a running knee to the jaw. The tide turned when Saints rallied back and launched Williams from over the barricade with a spear that sent both crashing through the announce table. Williams could not beat the referee’s count, handing Saints the hard-fought win.

As the dust settled, Alba Femi made her way onto the stage, locking eyes with the battered champion as the broadcast faded out.

Winner and still NXT Champion: Ricky Saints