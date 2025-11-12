Jasper Troy Wins WWE Men’s Speed Championship On NXT

A new WWE Men’s Speed Champion was crowned during the latest episode of WWE NXT as Jasper Troy defeated El Grande Americano to capture the title.
The match was intense from the opening moments, with El Grande Americano, accompanied by Bravo and Rayo, appearing to have the upper hand after connecting with a powerful flying headbutt.
However, the champion’s attempt to use underhanded tactics proved to be his downfall. El Grande Americano reached for his trademark metal plate, but this time the referee caught him in the act. In the confusion that followed, El Grande dropped the foreign object, leaving himself completely exposed.
Jasper Troy took full advantage of the moment, hitting his devastating Black Hole Slam to secure the pinfall victory and claim the championship.
Winner and new WWE Men’s Speed Champion: Jasper Troy
You're outta here! 😅, WWE (@WWE) November 12, 2025
Things are getting chaotic in our Men's Speed Championship Match!! pic.twitter.com/8xyubgGxv0
