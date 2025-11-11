WWE NXT Results - November 11, 2025

Tonight on NXT, Fallon Henley takes on Skylar Raye in a WWE Women's Speed Championship Tournament Semi Finals Match, El Grande Americano defends his Men's Speed Championship against Jasper Troy, Ricky Saints puts his NXT Championship on the line and a Last Man Standing Match against Trick Williams, Tavion Heights collides with Josh Briggs, NXT Women's Champion Tatum Paxley shares her thoughts and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs!

The show starts off with a thank you to the Veterans and then we cut to inside the venue. We cut to outside the building earlier today and Trick Williams is seen walking into the venue. Ricky Saints is also seen arriving.

The Culling (Shawn Spears, Niko Vance, Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley) come out to the ring. Paxley is introduced and she gets in the ring and poses with her team and belt. Dame and Paxley have mics and the crowd chants "Tatum Tuesday". Paxley says she still can't believe she's champion and won't get bored of hearing her name with NXT Champion beside it. She says although she's a defending champion, she needs to listen to her friends. She says she's the reason they lost last week and thanks Dame for forgiving her. Dame says she just wants the best for Paxley and that it's all The Culling wants. Dame says that Paxley has to promise to stop making irrational decisions so they can keep the belt with The Culling. Paxley says spinning the wheel was fun for everyone and Dame says Paxley needs to fight for her and make things fun for her and not the fans. Dame reminds Paxley how she's been succeeding since The Culling took her in. Paxley says she wants everyone to have a chance at her title, though. Dame says people need to earn their spot and not everyone deserves a title shot and that it isn't the best for Paxley to be handing out title shots. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid) come out. Jayne tells Paxley she gets her and Paxley needs to decide what kind of champ she needs to be. Jayne says she runs this place and tells Paxley that her hardwork has paid off and she wants to prove that beating Jayne wasn't a fluke and that's why she needs to be a fighting champion. Jayne says, however, randoms shouldn't get a shot but someone who has earned it, like her. Paxley thinks it over and Dame tries to talk Paxley out of it. Jayne tells Dame to shut it and Jayne tells Dame she has no idea what being in Paxley's position is like. Paxley tells Jayne she has to be smart and selective with her opponents and that's what she'll do - right after New York and gives Jayne her rematch at Gold Rush. Jayne and her girls are all excited and Paxley is as well while the rest of The Culling is confused.

Ava is backstage with The Vanity Project. They talk about how the NXT world isn't ready for them. Ethan Page, Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre walk in. Page tells Ava to congratulate Green. Ava tells them to focus on their match against Thea Hail & Joe Hendry. Ava suggests Fyre take on Hail tonight.

Jasper Troy is seen walking backstage, and we see El Grande Americano with Bravo and Rayo backstage ahead of Americano's match.

Match 1 - Men's Speed Championship Match: El Grande Americano(c) w/Bravo & Rayo -vs- Jasper Troy

Troy attacks Americano at the bell and slams into him in the corner. Troy swings Americano into the other corner and then slams him down and covers him. Americano kicks out at one. Americano kicks Troy and comes off the middle rope with a crossbody. Troy catches Americano but Americano gets out of the hold and dropkicks Troy. Americano kicks Troy again and covers for a near fall. Troy takes Americano down with a shoulder check and takes him down again with a body check. Troy stomps on Americano and Americano fights back with punches. Troy hammers back and knocks Americano down and splashes on him. Americano kicks out of the pin. Troy kicks Americano and runs at Americano, Americano kicks Troy down. Americano chops Troy and hits a springboard blockbuster and Troy rolls out of the ring. Americano goes for a suicide dive and Troy catches Americano with a right hand. Troy grabs his chains, Bravo and Rayo stop Troy but get ejected from ringside. Americano comes over the ropes and takes out Troy outside the ring. Americano gets a metal plate from his comrades before they leave. In the ring, Americano hits Troy with a headbutt and tries to get his plate in his mask. Troy splashes into Americano and hits The Vortex and wins.

Winner and NEW Speed Champion: Jasper Troy

Thea Hail is backstage and calls Joe Hendry. He shows up and Hail thanks him for last week and Hendry says he couldn't have asked for a better partner than her. Hail says they'll win, and tonight she'll take care of Alba Fyre because she believes.

Ava talks to Shawn Legacy backstage. Zaria and Sol Ruca come in and Legacy wishes Ruca a speedy recovery and leaves. Ava says although Ruca is cleared medically it's up to Ruca if she wants to compete. Ruca wants Blake Monroe next week. Zaria tells her she should wait so she doesn't get hurt again but Ruca doesn't care.

Match 2: Alba Fyre /Chelsea Green & Ethan Page -vs- Thea Hail w/Joe Hendry

Hail avoids Fyre from the bell and then jumps Fyre's back. Fyre sends Hail in the corner and hits some shoulder checks. Hail is whipped into the corner and shoulder checked some more. Fyre hits a snapmare and stands on Hail's hair. Fyre kicks Hail and Hail rolls her up for a one count. Hail now knocks down Fyre and Fyre rolls up Hail for a two count. Hail drops Fyre and punches her out. Hail takes down Fyre again and armdrags her. Fyre is dropkicked out of the ring and Hail jumps out at Fyre and knocks her down. Green gets into Hail's face allowing Fyre to take down Hail. Hendry comes to check on Hail and we get a commercial break.

Back to NXT, Fyre clotheslines Hail down and covers for a near fall. Fyre beats on Hail in the corner and salutes. Fyre chokes Hail out against the ropes and Green does the same as Fyre distracts the ref. Fyre slams down Hail and covers for a near fall. Fyre gets Hail in a submission hold and Hendry tries to get the crowd rallying behind Hail and it works. Hail breaks the hold and Fyre chops and punches Hail. Hail and Fyre trade headbutts and Hail gets to punching Fyre a few times. Fyre and Hail collide and Hail reverses a slam and knocks down Fyre. Hail gets Fyre down with forearms and Hail slams into Fyre. Hail slams down Fyre again and goes for a springboard splash and misses. Hail gets Fyre in a Kimura lock but Fyre breaks it and hits a Tornado DDT and covers Hail for a near fall. Hail rolls up Fyre and Fyre kicks out. Hail hits a Michinoku Driver and covers Fyre for a near fall. Hail climbs the ropes and gets distracted by Green. Hail misses her top rope move attempt and gets Fyre in a submission hold. Page gets on the apron and distracts Hail. Hail breaks the hold and Green goes to slap Hendry but slaps Page. Hail takes out Green and gets back in the ring and Fyre superkicks her and covers for a near fall. Hail rolls up Fyre and gets the win.

Winner: Thea Hail

Tatum Paxley talks to Ricky Saints about who should be her next challenger. Saints tells her to be the champ she wants to be. Izzi Dame, Shawn Spears and Niko Vance come in and take Paxley away. Saints says Paxley is a little weird but he likes it.

The NXT Spotlight is on Blake Monroe. Monroe is being interviewed and there is a dark Blake Monroe dressed in black with her make-up all smudgy. The dark Monroe tells Glamour Monroe she needs to take out Sol Ruca and tells Glamour Monroe that there is only one way to beat Ruca and that's to have Dark Monroe on her side and says she needs to break Ruca. Monroe says she doesn't want to be that kind of champion, and the Dark Monroe says she needs to be a part of this and Glamour Monroe needs her. She tells Glamour Monroe that she can dazzle them with Glamour and Dark Monroe will bring the hell. Dark Monroe says they need the Glamour to be seen and the woman from hell to be remembered. Spotlight needs Darkness and together they make the perfect champion.

Je'Von Evans is on the phone with Leon Slater and he tells Slater he has a message for WWE and they're going to video call him into the announcement.

Sarah Schreiber talks to Jordynne Grace backstage. Grace talks about how Kelani Jordan cheated to win against her. Grace talks about how she was a TNA Knockout before joining NXT and says she was a three times TNA Knockout Champion before Jordan even stepped foot in the ring. She says she'll beat Jordan at Gold Rush.

Je'Von Evans is in the ring and he talks about being excited that he's been included in the Last Time is Now Tournament. He says he's nervous too because he's facing Gunther and he's wrestling at Madison Square Gardens. He wants to talk about next Tuesday and says he and Leon Slater have an announcement and he gets Slater on the screen joining Evans via video. Evans says that Ava and Santino Marella have finally given them the permission to battle DarkState at Gold Rush. Slater says they'll teach DarkState a lesson for the ruckus they've been causing. The lights go out and DarkState appears in the audience. Osiris Griffin gets on the mic first and says they found their first victims. Dion Lennox tells Evans that he'll get rid of the future. Cutler James tells Evans he's in trouble and Saquon Shugars asks Evans if he's in his right mind calling out DarkState. DarkState is now around the ring and they tell Slater they're going to take out his partner. Slater runs out to help Evans and Evans reveals this was a trap for DarkState. Evans and Slater take out DarkState.

Kelani Jordan talks to Trick Williams backstage. Jordan says Williams was right and if she wants to be on top she needs to only think of herself. Williams tells Jordan to show everybody why Jordan is "her".

Match 3 - Women's Speed Championship Tournament Semi Finals Match: Fallon Henley w/Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne & Lainey Reid) -vs- Skylar Raye

Henley and Raye go back and forth and try to pin each other. Henley slaps Raye and knocks her down. Henley goes to slam Raye and Raye counters but is then taken down by Henley. They trade pinning attempts again and Henley goes for a powerbomb but it's countered. Raye splashes into Henley and then elbows Henley. Raye hits a high cross body and covers Henley for a near fall. Raye slams down Henley and covers her again. Henley gets Raye caught up on the ropes and then drops her. Henley hits The Fameasser and gets the win.

Winner: Fallon Henley

Jasper Troy cuts a promo in the parking lot and puts the roster on notice. DarkState comes out from another door and tells the camera that when they strike no one is safe.

Fatal Influence talk backstage. Lainey Reid tells Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne she knows what she needs to do to not be the weak link as both Jayne and Henley have title opportunities.

Match 4: Josh Briggs -vs- Tavion Heights

We get the bell and Briggs kicks Heights down. Briggs stomps and punches Heights. Briggs goes to slam Heights but Heights counters and takes down Briggs. Heights uses wrestling takedowns and gets Briggs on the mat again and gets him in a waist lock. Briggs is slammed down again and then men roll around the ring. Briggs breaks the hold and knocks down Heights. Briggs slams down Heights with a modified sidewalk slam and covers for a two count. Briggs covers again and Heights kicks out. Briggs elbows and kicks Heights and covers him again. Heights kicks out at two and Briggs yells at the ref. Briggs elbows Heights in the face and throws him across the ring. Heights takes Briggs down and rolls Briggs onto his shoulders. Briggs punches out of the hold and then clotheslines Heights to the mat and we cut to a commercial.

We're back! Heights punches Briggs out and gets him off his feet. Briggs fires back with some punches and hammer fists and covers Heights who kicks out at two. Briggs slaps Heights and Heights gets mad and picks up Briggs but Briggs elbows Heights and Heights breaks the hold. Heights tosses Briggs down to the mat and clotheslines Briggs and hits a modified SlingBlade. Briggs kicks Heights down and runs at him but Heights moves out of the way. Heights hits a belly to belly suplex and covers Briggs for the win.

Winner: Tavion Heights

Ava talks to Myles Borne backstage. Ava tells Borne he can't interfere in the Main Event. Borne says a receipt is coming to Williams. Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey come in and Sinclair says she wants to get WrenQCC going. Lainey Reid comes in and slaps Grey and they start fighting. Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley show up and egg Reid on to beat up Grey. Security breaks them up.

Match 5 - NXT Championship Last Man Standing Match: Ricky Saints(c) -vs- Trick Williams

Williams goes at Saints with a Kendo Stick before the bell. Saints avoids the stick and he and Williams go back and forth. Saints walks the ropes holding onto the Kendo Stick and then beats Williams with it and knocks him out of the ring. Williams and Saints battle outside the ring and try to use chairs on each other. Saints throws Williams into the steel steps. Williams is tossed back in the ring and Saints jumps at Williams but gets clocked in the ribs with a garbage can. Williams hits him some more and then flapjacks Saints onto a trash can. Williams kicks Saints back down to the mat and then chops Saints. Williams locks Saints into the ropes and then smashes the Kendo stick into Saints' ribs. Saints gets free but is laid out on the mat as the ref counts. Saints gets up at 6 and then is smacked with a chair a few times. Williams sets up some chairs in the ring and gets the lid of a garbage can. Williams goes to hit Saints with the lid but Saints blocks it and then starts hitting Williams with the lid. Williams rolls out of the ring and we cut to a commercial.

Back to our Main Event, Williams slams the garbage can into Saints' head and Williams strikes Saints in the ribs and throws him out of the ring. Williams comes out of the ring and clears the announce desk. Williams beats on Saints outside the ring and Saints strikes Williams back but Williams connects with a kick to the side of Saints' head. Williams runs at Saints who moves out of the way and Williams collides with the barricades, laying out Williams. Saints gets a chair out from under the ring and then gets back in the ring. Saints grabs a kendo stick and strikes Williams. Williams is bleeding from the side of his head. Saints breaks the stick and Williams kicks Saints. Saints smacks Williams several times with a chair. Saints spears Williams and flattens him. Williams gets to his feet before the 10 count and Saints comes from behind and goes for Rochambeau but isn't able to. Williams throws Saints into the turnbuckles and Saints flies outside the ring. Saints crawls around the ring and Williams comes out and picks up the steel steps and runs into Saints. Williams uses the steel steps and jumps off of them and connects with kick to Saints' head. Williams hits Book End on the steel steps and then traps Saints under the steps. Saints crawls under and pushes Williams off the steps. Saints runs at Williams who moves out of the way and Saints flies crashes through the wall below the balcony. Williams and Saints fight into the crowd. Williams hits Trick Shot and then taunts the crowd. Saints runs at Williams and spears him off the second level through the announce desk. Saints gets up before the 10 count and wins.

Winner and STILL NXT Champion: Ricky Saints

As Saints starts to celebrate, Oba Femi's music hits and he stands at the entryway and the show goes off the air.