Former WWE Rivals Reignite Their Feud In MLW’s Most Talked-About Show Yet

Posted By: WNS Staff on Nov 11, 2025
Isla Dawn is officially set for her MLW debut, and she will be going head-to-head with another familiar face from WWE.

MLW has confirmed that Dawn will face Scarlett Bordeaux at the upcoming MLW x Don Gato Tequila: Live Special on Thursday, November 20. The event will take place at the Charleston Music Hall in South Carolina and will stream live on MLW’s official YouTube channel, with a later broadcast on beIN Sports.

The announcement follows a recent MLW promo where Dawn declared her arrival would make the company “a lot more dangerous.” The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion was released from her contract in February and has since competed once for AEW over the summer while also appearing in ROH.

Bordeaux, who exited WWE in August after her deal expired, will be returning to MLW for the first time since 2022. She will also accompany her husband, Killer Kross, who faces Matt Riddle in one of the night’s marquee matches.

The show is being produced in collaboration with actor Danny McBride’s Don Gato tequila brand and promises one of MLW’s most stacked lineups to date.

Updated card for MLW x Don Gato Tequila: Live Special ,

• Opera Cup Finals: Mistico vs. Volador Jr.
• Matt Riddle vs. Killer Kross (with Scarlett Bordeaux)
• Bunkhouse Match: MLW World Heavyweight Champion Mads Krule Krugger vs. Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson)
• MLW World Tag Team Championship: The Skyscrapers (Bishop Dyer & Donovan Dijak) vs. The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows)
• Shotzi Blackheart vs. Priscilla Kelly
• Los Panthers vs. Los Atlantis vs. Los Felinos vs. El Galeon Fantasma
• MLW Middleweight Championship: Templario vs. Guerrero Maya Jr.
• Isla Dawn vs. Scarlett Bordeaux
• Lightning Match: Diego Hill vs. Okumura vs. Stigma

