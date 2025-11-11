Former WWE Star Predicts Who Will Become Triple H’s Right-Hand Man

Former WWE star Ridge Holland recently shared his admiration for former tag team partner Pete Dunne during an interview with Tom Campbell of Cultaholic.com, describing him as one of the most brilliant minds working in professional wrestling today.

Holland reflected on Dunne’s unmatched understanding of match psychology and storytelling, crediting his creativity and deep grasp of the business as qualities that set him apart.

“Pete is probably one of, if not the best minds I’ve ever come across when it comes to wrestling,” Holland said. “How he puts matches together, how he structures things, just his whole outlook on wrestling in general , I think he’s one of the best. I just wish people would listen to him more. I wish he’d have more impact, and I think that will come with his backstage role. I think when people start to realize this kid really knows what he’s talking about, they’ll see it too.”

Holland also shared his belief that Dunne’s backstage influence will continue to rise within WWE, especially under Triple H’s creative direction.

“I think he will end up being Triple H’s right-hand man, and I think Hunter sees him that way,” Holland continued. “He’s going to end up doing big things behind the scenes. If he doesn’t do big things on-screen, behind the scenes I think you’ll see a lot more things that Peter’s had his fingers on.”