Former WWE Star Reveals She Had Suicidal Thoughts During Run

Former WWE star Priscilla Kelly, known to fans as Gigi Dolin during her run with Toxic Attraction, has revealed she battled severe depression during her time with the company. Speaking with Denise Salcedo, Kelly said her struggles were worsened by behind-the-scenes issues and a growing disconnect between her real self and the character she was portraying.

Kelly reflected on how Toxic Attraction’s success came at a personal cost. “I did feel like with Toxic Attraction, I lost myself as a character,” she said. “I became what they wanted me to be. I was more of that sexy glam character rather than the gritty, grungy, unnerving one that I’ve always been. There was a real disconnect between who I am and who I was playing.”

That disconnect soon spiraled into a dark period for Kelly. “I went through a lot of stuff in WWE that kind of shot me into this horrible depression,” she admitted. “At the tail end of Toxic, I was severely depressed. I put on weight, stopped caring about my ring work, and just gave up because of things happening behind the scenes.”

She added that personal struggles made things even harder. With her father in prison and ongoing family problems, the pressure became overwhelming. “Some people were very, very not nice to me to the point that I was suicidal for a little bit,” Kelly said. “I was really going through it.”

Kelly shared that her close friends, fiancé, and some higher-ups were aware something was wrong, though few truly understood the extent of her pain. “It was really bad,” she admitted. “That was the lowest I had felt in my entire career. I’ve been through a lot in twelve years, but I don’t think I had ever felt that low about myself before.”