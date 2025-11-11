×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Former WWE Star Reveals She Had Suicidal Thoughts During Run

Posted By: WNS Staff on Nov 11, 2025
Former WWE Star Reveals She Had Suicidal Thoughts During Run

Former WWE star Priscilla Kelly, known to fans as Gigi Dolin during her run with Toxic Attraction, has revealed she battled severe depression during her time with the company. Speaking with Denise Salcedo, Kelly said her struggles were worsened by behind-the-scenes issues and a growing disconnect between her real self and the character she was portraying.

Kelly reflected on how Toxic Attraction’s success came at a personal cost. “I did feel like with Toxic Attraction, I lost myself as a character,” she said. “I became what they wanted me to be. I was more of that sexy glam character rather than the gritty, grungy, unnerving one that I’ve always been. There was a real disconnect between who I am and who I was playing.”

That disconnect soon spiraled into a dark period for Kelly. “I went through a lot of stuff in WWE that kind of shot me into this horrible depression,” she admitted. “At the tail end of Toxic, I was severely depressed. I put on weight, stopped caring about my ring work, and just gave up because of things happening behind the scenes.”

She added that personal struggles made things even harder. With her father in prison and ongoing family problems, the pressure became overwhelming. “Some people were very, very not nice to me to the point that I was suicidal for a little bit,” Kelly said. “I was really going through it.”

Kelly shared that her close friends, fiancé, and some higher-ups were aware something was wrong, though few truly understood the extent of her pain. “It was really bad,” she admitted. “That was the lowest I had felt in my entire career. I’ve been through a lot in twelve years, but I don’t think I had ever felt that low about myself before.”

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Nov. 11th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Greensboro, North Carolina

Nov. 12th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 13th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Nov. 14th 2025

#smackdown

TNA Turning Point 2025

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 14th 2025

#turning point

TNA iMPACT TV Taping

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 15th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Erie, Pennsylvania

Nov. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Nov. 17th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Nov. 18th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Nov. 20th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Denver, Colorado

Nov. 21st 2025

#smackdown

AEW Full Gear 2025

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#full gear

AEW Collision

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy