John Cena Thanks Boston After Winning WWE Intercontinental Title

John Cena captured the Intercontinental Championship on the November 10, 2025, episode of WWE Raw, defeating Dominik Mysterio in front of his hometown crowd in Boston. Following the emotional victory, Cena took to X to share a heartfelt message reflecting on the moment.

“Thank you Boston. It meant so much to be able, for one last time, to be allowed an opportunity to do what I love, in a place I love, surrounded by those I love. Our performances are only meaningful if YOU the audience invest in us and decide they are. The smile on my face and awe in my eyes in this small clip is an honest show of grateful disbelief & appreciation for all you’ve ever invested in me. Last night meant more than I can ever express. Thank you Boston.”

Cena’s message resonated with fans as the legendary superstar expressed deep gratitude for the city where his career began. The victory marked the first Intercontinental title win of his career, completing his collection of active WWE championships.

Cena’s Farewell Tour continues with three remaining appearances - next week’s Raw at Madison Square Garden, Survivor Series, and his final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event.